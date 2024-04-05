How to get Pal Slabs and Slab Fragments for Raids in Palworld

Raids don’t work how you might expect in Palworld, as you don’t go to a spot to fight Raid bosses; instead, you bring them to your turf. Summoning these Raid Bosses requires you to collect Slab Fragments and craft a Pal Slab before getting to the action.

Slabs are the key to all Raid content in Palworld, as using Slab Fragments named after specific Pals to craft a full Slab is a key part of summoning a Raid Boss. You need to grab a set number of Slab Fragments before you can make a Pal Slab and challenge your Raid Boss of choice, which is all tied to the description of the items you pick up. Here is everything you need to know about Raid Slabs in Palworld, including how to get and use them.

Pal Slabs and Slab Fragments in Palworld: What do they do?

Pal Slabs and Slab Fragments are items used to summon Raid Bosses in Palworld. Each type of Slab, and their corresponding Slab Fragments, are named after one specific Pal species—which is the Raid Boss they can eventually help you gain access to.

Slab Fragments are the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you collect four Slab Fragments with the same name and combine them into a Pal Slab, you can head back to your base, build a Summoning Alter, and bring forth a Raid Boss to challenge. Just be careful when using the Slab, because activating the Raid in the wrong place can instantly destroy everything you have built.

Where to get Slab Fragments in Palworld

Slab Fragments can be found via a few different methods, though the most reliable one we have tested is simply entering one of Palworld’s dozens of Dungeons and clearing it. There is a chance a Slab Fragment is in one of the chests at the end after you beat that Dungeon’s boss.

The rarer the chest, the more likely the goods will be good. Screenshot via Dot Esports

We have found a few Bellanoir Slab Fragments in Dungeons and chests scattered around the overworld, specifically in hard-to-reach or dangerous places like the Wildlife Sanctuary. It also doesn’t look like there is a level cap for when you can start finding Slab Fragments, though you won’t be able to access Raids until you reach a specific level.

How to make a Pal Raid Slab in Palworld

To make a full Pal Slab of any type, you need to collect four Slab Fragments with the same name and put them together at a workbench. Once the crafting is complete, you will have a Pal Slab for whatever Pal the Fragments listed and can use that to summon a Raid Boss of that same species.

A completed Slab is the only way to get a Raid Boss. Screenshot via Dot Esports

For example, four Bellanoir Slab Fragments craft a Bellanoir Slab, thus spawning a Bellanoir Raid Boss when used at your Summoning Alter. If you use a Bellanoir Libero Slab, you instead get a Bellanoir Libero Boss—which is a much more difficult Raid to complete. More types of Pal Slabs and Fragments should be added in future updates.

