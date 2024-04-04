How to get a Summoning Altar in Palworld

Palworld likes to challenge players with different types of bosses, though Raid Bosses don’t work the way you might expect. Instead of finding them in the overworld or entering a set location, you have to summon them yourself by building a Summoning Altar.

Like most items in Palworld, a Summoning Alter is a craftable object that you can build at your base, however, it is not a simple building or structure. This stone monument asks you to bring completed “Slabs” in order to summon powerful Pals to your base. That means you are bringing every Raid Boss into your home, and Pocketpair warns that “adequate caution and battle readiness is paramount.”

When you are ready to summon a Raid Boss, here is how you build yourself a Summoning Alter in Palworld.

How to unlock and craft a Summoning Alter in Palworld

Time to craft some new goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking and crafting a Summoning Alter in Palworld is easy. All you need to do is reach level 33 on your Technology tab and use three Ancient Technology Points to obtain the schematics. From there, head into your crafting menu pay the cost: 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments.

This is all you need to do to unlock and build a Summoning Alter, meaning you will need to reach level 33 before you can even attempt a Raid—even though you can find Slab Fragments fairly early on in your journey. You should take caution, however, as summoning a Raid Boss to the alter can put your base in danger.

How to use a Palworld Summoning Alter

When you are ready to use your Summoning Alter to call in a Raid Boss, you simply need to approach the structure in your base and place use a Slab.

Time to stack some fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slabs are a combination of four Slab Fragments depicting a Pal you have collected and merged at a workbench after finding them. Once you interact with the Summoning Alter using a completed Slab, the game will ensure you are ready to summon the Raid Boss, warning you of its strength and that it could destroy parts of your base once summoned depending on where the alter has been placed.

We recommend you make a clearing away from other structures to place the Summoning Alter, so that you can still have your Pals help out with the fight without major damage befalling your base immediately.

