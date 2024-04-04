Category:
Palworld

How to get Bellanoir Raid Slabs and Fragments in Palworld

To beat the boss, you must return the Slab.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 04:12 am
Bellanoir in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld has multiple challenges you can face but Raid Bosses are among the most powerful creatures in the game, and Bellanoir is the newst addition to the group. If you want to battle this fresh beast, you will need to craft a Bellanoir Slab to begin the Raid. 

Recommended Videos

Raid Boss Slabs are key items you can craft from Slab Fragments found during your journey through Palworld. You need to collect a certain amount of specific Slab Fragments in order to make a ful Slab, and the kind you need depends on the Raid Boss you are looking to challenge. For example, to battle a Bellanoir, you need to collect Bellanoir Slab Fragments to create a Bellanoir Slab—and here is how you can do that. 

Where to find Bellanoir Slab Fragments in Palworld

Bellanoir Slab Fragment in Palworld.
You can get the item in multiple ways. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bellanoir Slab Fragments, like other Slab Fragments, are found around Palworld’s map. The easiest way to find them is by delving into the various Dungeons spread around, where you can occasionally find the item in chests as you clear them. 

This is not a guaranteed drop, however, as we went through multiple Dungeons and did not get a Bellanoir Slab Fragment every time we made it to the end. We also found one in a purple chest at the Wildlife Sanctuary, meaning Slab Fragments likely act as a random drop you can get in Dungeons and chests in the overworld.

How to make a Bellanoir Slab for Raids in Palworld

To start a Raid in Palworld you need two things, a Summoning Alter and a completed Slab for the Raid Boss you want to summon. To make a full Bellanoir Slab you need to bring four Bellanoir Slab Fragments to a crafting station and combine them. 

Once you have combined the four Slab Fragments into a full slab, you can use the Bellanoir Slab to summon the Raid Boss at your Summoning Alter. Just don’t get too overzealous and try to catch the Raid Boss.

