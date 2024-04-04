Can you catch Raid Bosses in Palworld?

Raid Bosses are classified as their own, special type of creature in Palworld, which means they have unique properties normal Pals don’t. This includes how you encounter, battle, and potentially capture them.

Recommended Videos

To summon a Raid Boss in Palworld you have to go through several steps using items you need to collect—this is before the actual battle with the boss itself, which Pocketpair notes can range from challenging to “incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat.” Once you do defeat a Raid Boss, you receive rewards for overcoming a tough battle, however, this likely doesn’t include the thing you want most from a Palworld Raid.

Are Raid Bosses catchable in Palworld?

Raids can be done solo or with friends on a server. Image via Pocketpair

Unfortunately, Pocketpair has confirmed that Raid Bosses are powerful Pals that can’t be captured in Palworld. This could change in future updates, though it currently means you won’t be able to add any of these extreme Pals to your collection—at least through Raids.

Even though you can’t catch Raid Bosses, you can still get most, if not every, Pal in Palworld through other means such as exploring or breeding. The first Raid Boss update features a new Pal, Bellanoir, and as such, shows that new Pals will be added for Raids in the future—meaning there are also ways to get them without Raids being involved.

What do you get for beating a Palworld Raid?

While you don’t get to catch the Raid Bosses you defeat in Palworld, you won’t be leaving the encounter empty-handed. The reward for completing a Palworld Raid is a random collection of items and potential Pal Eggs.

Currently, drop rates and specific items have not been confirmed, though you receive something every time you defeat a Raid Boss. It does look like this is one method to collect rare items such as Ancient Civilization Cores and Training Manuals, however.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more