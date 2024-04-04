Category:
Palworld

Can you catch Raid Bosses in Palworld?

Summoning a boss isn't all it takes.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 03:05 am
A Raid Boss being summoned in Palworld.
Image via Pocketpair

Raid Bosses are classified as their own, special type of creature in Palworld, which means they have unique properties normal Pals don’t. This includes how you encounter, battle, and potentially capture them. 

Recommended Videos

To summon a Raid Boss in Palworld you have to go through several steps using items you need to collect—this is before the actual battle with the boss itself, which Pocketpair notes can range from challenging to “incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat.” Once you do defeat a Raid Boss, you receive rewards for overcoming a tough battle, however, this likely doesn’t include the thing you want most from a Palworld Raid. 

Are Raid Bosses catchable in Palworld

Palworld Bellanoir raid boss fight
Raids can be done solo or with friends on a server. Image via Pocketpair

Unfortunately, Pocketpair has confirmed that Raid Bosses are powerful Pals that can’t be captured in Palworld. This could change in future updates, though it currently means you won’t be able to add any of these extreme Pals to your collection—at least through Raids. 

Even though you can’t catch Raid Bosses, you can still get most, if not every, Pal in Palworld through other means such as exploring or breeding. The first Raid Boss update features a new Pal, Bellanoir, and as such, shows that new Pals will be added for Raids in the future—meaning there are also ways to get them without Raids being involved. 

What do you get for beating a Palworld Raid? 

While you don’t get to catch the Raid Bosses you defeat in Palworld, you won’t be leaving the encounter empty-handed. The reward for completing a Palworld Raid is a random collection of items and potential Pal Eggs

Currently, drop rates and specific items have not been confirmed, though you receive something every time you defeat a Raid Boss. It does look like this is one method to collect rare items such as Ancient Civilization Cores and Training Manuals, however. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the Palworld April 4 Raid update patch notes
Bellanoir, Raid Boss in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Here are the Palworld April 4 Raid update patch notes
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Gamechanging Palworld patch adds Raid Bosses, dozens of key updates
Palworld Bellanoir raid boss fight
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Gamechanging Palworld patch adds Raid Bosses, dozens of key updates
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Visual novel developers take swipe at Pocketpair over ‘derivative’ Palworld April Fools’ joke
Zoe in Palworld dating sim for April Fools' Day
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Visual novel developers take swipe at Pocketpair over ‘derivative’ Palworld April Fools’ joke
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the Palworld April 4 Raid update patch notes
Bellanoir, Raid Boss in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Here are the Palworld April 4 Raid update patch notes
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Gamechanging Palworld patch adds Raid Bosses, dozens of key updates
Palworld Bellanoir raid boss fight
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Gamechanging Palworld patch adds Raid Bosses, dozens of key updates
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Visual novel developers take swipe at Pocketpair over ‘derivative’ Palworld April Fools’ joke
Zoe in Palworld dating sim for April Fools' Day
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Visual novel developers take swipe at Pocketpair over ‘derivative’ Palworld April Fools’ joke
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 2, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.