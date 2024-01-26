Palworld Breeding Calculator: Best options and how to use

Breeding is a valuable feature you’ll be using often in Palworld. It’s important for many reasons—in particular, to complete your Paldeck and get the strongest Pals with the Passive Skills of choice.

There’s a ton of possible breeding combinations in Palworld, and you can get easily get lost when experimenting with the feature. Sometimes, you can get surprise results, too, since certain Pals are only obtainable through breeding, like Elphidran Aqua.

To breed Pals in Palworld, you need to build a Breeding Farm, which you can unlock after reaching level 19. You also need to craft an Incubator to hatch the eggs, and craft Cake to get Pals to breed with each other. Working out which Pals you need to breed can be tricky, but fortunately, fan-made Breeding Calculators can save you precious time. Here’s how to use Breeding Calculators in Palworld, and which ones are best.

Best Palworld breeding calculators and how to use them

Eggcellent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld released into early access on Jan. 19, and fans already have developed tools to automatically calculate the results of breeding. These calculators tell you how to get the Pal you want through breeding, but also the best way to get it, depending on the tools. Here are a few of them:

This Breeding Calculator is the most complete tool we found. It calculates all combinations possible in Palworld, and recommends the best way to get a desired Pal from breeding via the experimental Pal Shortest Path Calculator, found at the bottom of the page. It can also tell you all combinations possible for a Pal you have or want.

If you don’t need a lot of data but simply want to see all combinations possible in a condensed and accessible format, this calculator is the one for you. It’s simple to use and it does its job well. To test a combination, simply select both parents, and the resulting Pal will pop up. You can also switch the mode to “Child Combination,” where you can choose the Pal you want, and see all possible combinations of parents that can produce that child.