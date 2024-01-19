How to breed Pals in Palworld

Breeding Pals in Palworld is one of the game’s main attractions. While you can find many Pals in the wild, breeding will be a must-to-learn skill if you’re looking to get the most powerful Pals.

I’ve always admired the breeding mechanics in games. The mathematics and the combinations behind the evolution tree pique my interest since getting the strongest creatures, Pals, in this case, happens to be my number one priority from the get-go.

While setting up breeding essentials doesn’t take long in Palworld, mastering its art might require you to do some work, mainly in the department of finding Pals with impressive stats.

How to start breeding Pals in PalWorld

Each Pal is a new possibility. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll first need to get level 19 to start breeding Pals. Hitting the milestone will unlock the Breeding Farm, which can be built with Technology Points. If you have 100 wood, 20 stone, and 50 fiber in your inventory, you can build the Breeding Farm right away.

The real breeding journey will begin after you set up the farm. With an operational Breeding Farm, you can breed Pals by doing the following.

Choose two pals, one male and one female, and assign them to the Breeding Farm. To have them hatch Eggs, you’ll also need to supply the farm with Cake. Once your pals lay an egg, you’ll need to collect it and put it in an Incubator.

During the breeding process, you can see dialogue boxes reading “Love is Blossoming” at the Breeding Farm, but that won’t always mean that you’ll be getting an Egg. To guarantee a hatch, you’ll have to ensure that there’s no Cake shortage.

Breeding tips in Palworld

There are a couple of practices that you should employ in Palworld to stay on top of the breeding game. Unless you’re after pushing the system’s limit in terms of creativity, you should choose Pals with the best stats.

Pals’ offspring feature the best of their ancestors’ abilities, like stats and passive skills. You should also prioritize Lucky Pals when you can. As the game’s meta settles in the upcoming months, it’ll also be a decent idea to follow Palworld Breeding guides that will highlight the best combinations.