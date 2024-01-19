How to get Cake in Palworld

Cooking is an essential Palworld mechanic, and you’ll need to get your hands on various food items while progressing through the game. Getting Cake in Palworld can help contain hunger meters and breeding.

Breeding was one of the first mechanics that I was rushing to try out in Palworld, so I had a relatively early introduction to Cakes. Soon after building my base, I dipped my toes into the breeding world. The sweet dessert turned out to be a necessity for Pal Breeding, and it took me a while to realize it as I continued to come back to my Farm that didn’t have any eggs.

How to make Cake in Palworld

The eggs won’t be coming unless you sacrifice some Cake. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Cake in Palworld, you’ll first need to hit level 17, where you’ll unlock the Cooking Pot. Once you have access to this essential cooking gadget, you’ll need to gather resources for the Cake:

Palworld Cake resources:

Flour — Five

Red Berries — Eight

Milk — Seven

Egg — Eight

Honey — Two

Most of these ingredients can be found in merchants located in Settlements. Honey, on the other hand, is slightly more difficult to get. Lovander is also believed to drop Cake, but I’m yet to catch this Pal myself, so I couldn’t verify whether it generates the same Cake that players can craft. If it does, getting a Lovander or two can be the answer to all of your Cake problems.

How to get Honey in Palworld

You’ll need to catch Pals that can generate Honey to get the material in Palworld. In the wild, search for Beegarde, Cinnamoth, Elizabee, or Warsect, as these Pals produce Honey over time. With the freshly made Honey, you can also craft other recipes on top of the Cake.

As the number of Pals in your command grows larger, you should also pay attention to their wellbeing. At times, you’ll need to recover Sanity for Pals so they can continue to work in their best shape.