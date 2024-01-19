Where to find Lovander in Palworld

Lovander takes number 69 in Palworld’s Paldeck, which is, let’s be honest, a bit suggestive. Described as a Pal that’s always on the lookout for a bit of romance, Lovander has also been showing interest in humans. That’s why Lovander has become interesting to some charmed players.

How to find and catch Lovander Lovander doesn’t come out during the day. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lovander is exclusively found in the desert areas of the Palworld map, and it only makes an appearance at night. You won’t come across it in other biomes or in daylight hours. Generally, you’ll find Lovander either alone or accompanied by another of its kind. However, if your world settings are adjusted to increase Pal spawn rates, you may encounter a larger group.

Capturing Lovander requires Pal Spheres of varying rarities, depending on the Pal’s level. If you venture to the Desert area in the center of the map, right within the Forest biome, you’ll encounter Lovander around level 19. Here, a Giga Pal Sphere guarantees a 100-percent catch rate, especially when its HP is low. However, in the northeastern desert biome, Lovander appears at a higher level (around level 38), forcing you to use a Hyper or Ultra Pal Sphere to stand a chance at capturing it. For a faster experience, I suggest heading straight to the Forest area near the Investigator’s Fork Fast Travel statue—it’s by far the simplest spot to snag a Lovander.

Full Lovander stats in Palworld Lovander is a peculiar creature. Screenshot by Dot Esports.