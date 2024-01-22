Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld

Crafting items in Palworld is vital for success, and having Pals do the hard work allows you to focus on other tasks.

Several basic Pals in Palworld can help you when crafting, like Cattiva, Pengullet, and Tanzee. But they can take a while to craft some of the more complex items, even with your assistance, so getting a Pal with better Work Suitability is advised.

If you’re finding that the Pals currently at your base are taking far too long with their Handiwork tasks, grabbing one of these Pals can speed up the process.

Best Handiwork Pals in Palworld

Anubis

Walk like an Egyptian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anubis is currently the only Pal in Palworld to boast Handiwork Lv4, making this particular Pal a beast when you have plenty that needs crafting. But catching Anubis is not easy and requires plenty of preparation.

While Anubis also has Transporting Lv2 and Mining Lv3 Work Suitability, in our experience, crafting has always taken priority for Pals at the base and they’ll immediately drop any task they’re currently doing to help. However, it does mean that when you’re not crafting, Anubis is still helping in several ways.

Verdash

Grass bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Verdash is another Pal who is great to call upon when you need crafting done at your base in Palworld and has a variety of other Work Suitabilities, making it an all-around workhorse that can help keep things running smoothly.

Whenever crafting is needed, Verdash and other Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability will focus on helping. But when there are no crafting tasks to complete, Verdash can chip in with Planting, Lumbering, Transporting, and Gathering.

Lunaris

Lend me a hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunaris is another strong Pal for Handiwork that is hard to catch because it can only be found in one location and is a Level 32 boss fight—so it’s not a Pal you’ll be able to add to your collection immediately.

While Lunaris is capable of helping with other tasks at your base, its Work Suitability for Transporting and Gathering are both only Lv1, so there are often many other Pals better suited. However, if you need assistance crafting, Lunaris is perfect.

Wixen

Lord of the Foxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wixen is a great Pal to have work at your base as it has only a few Work Suitabilities, meaning it’s less likely to get distracted and two of those are only when called upon—meaning it will be more focused on the tasks you need.

When not helping with Crafting, Vixen will focus on Transporting items to chests with its Transporting Lv2 Work Suitability and also be on hand to help with any Kindling requirements you have. But like Handiwork, this will only take place when you have tasks manually set.