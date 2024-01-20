How to find and catch Flopie in Palworld

The Grass-type Pal Flopie might just be one of the cutest—and most useful—creatures in Palworld. But before you can add this creature to your base and take advantage of its many work traits, you’ll need to first find and catch it.

Recommended Videos

Where does Flopie spawn in Palworld?

You’ll start seeing Flopie spawn in the wild near the Lake Center and Hypocrite Hill fast travel locations, as shown in the map below. Most wild Pals around this area will be between levels 15 and 25, so be sure to come prepared. I was only level 12 by the time I reached this area and died multiple times while exploring. I recommend being at least level 15 and bringing plenty of weapons and ammo to protect yourself.

Look for Flopie north of the starting area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Flopie in Palworld

Once you’ve found Flopie, it’s a straightforward process from there. Battle it like you would any other wild Pal, either by sending out your own creature or shooting it with one of the game’s many guns, and whittle its health down. Chuck a Pal Sphere at it—I recommend using at least a Mega Sphere, which has a capture power of 12 compared to the standard Sphere’s level of 7—and hope you get lucky.

Flopie’s strengths in Palworld: How to make the most use of Flopie

After you’ve caught it, you can add it to your base and take advantage of its work traits, or keep it on your team for battling or resource-collection purposes.

Flopie is a jack-of-all-trades with several different Work Suitability traits, making it a solid worker for your base. It boasts the Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production, and Transporting abilities—all level one. Though it may not be the best for any one particular skill, the fact that it can do so many different tasks helps you optimize the workforce you have on your base.

You can also choose to keep Flopie on your team. Once you’ve hit level 17, you can craft a necklace for Flopie at the Pal Gear Workbench after you’ve unlocked it from row 17 of the Technology tree. This necklace allows Flopie to stay by your side and collect nearby materials if it’s in your party, making it a useful team member when you’re out on a resource run.