Palworld Dr. Brawn location: How to catch and get Rainbow Passives for your Pals

While Palworld’s Feybreak update injected many new features into the experience, Dr. Brawn is the most ambiguous of them all. If you’re struggling to locate him, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Palpagos Island’s most mysterious man.

Dr. Brawn is a new human character with the power to make or break your Pals, but only if you consent to his experimental “Brawn surgery.” If he is successful, your Pal may receive a new Rainbow Passive, which greatly enhances its powers—or you may be left with a crippled Pal if the operation goes wrong.

If you’re willing to take the risk and want to find Dr. Brawn in Palworld, here’s how you can do so.

Where is Dr. Brawn located in Palworld?

Dr. Brawn spawns randomly at particular incident spots, so you must keep visiting the right areas on the map until you “force” him to appear. Below, we’ve showcased three regions containing several incident spots where the Pal surgical expert may spawn and the correct way to explore them.

First area: Fort Ruins

There’s a high chance for Dr. Brawn to spawn near one of the incident spawns in the Fort Ruins region. Start from the Fort Ruins teleport point and follow the path as shown in the map snippet below. The white location markers are incident spawners where Dr. Brawn may appear.

Start from the red dot and follow the arrows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To force him to appear, you must repeatedly explore this path. Consider the Fort Ruins fast travel portal as the starting point, and go over all the marked spots before returning to where you began. Rinse and repeat until you spot him. Make sure you use a flying mount (Jetragon, preferably).

Second area: Feybreak’s Loess Plains

Visit the incident spawner highlighted by the white marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a single incident spawner spot where Dr. Brawn may appear. Give this location a visit every now and then when you’re on Feybreak Island for a chance to locate the NPC.

Third area: Sakurajima’s Mushroom Wetlands

Visit the event spawner highlighted by the white marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located near a Predator Pal spawn, this is an event spot where Dr. Brawn may appear. You should periodically visit this location as well for a chance to bump into the good doctor.

How to get Rainbow Passives from Dr. Brawn in Palworld

When you find Dr. Brawn in Palworld, approach and talk to him. In a series of dialogues, he’ll tell you about his achievements in “Pal science” before asking for your consent to put one of your Pals under the knife. If you want to put a particular Pal through the surgery, you need to have them in your party when you talk to Dr. Brawn.

Here goes nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon a “successful” experimental surgery, your Pal may gain a Rainbow Passive, which boosts its power—but there’s a catch. The surgery also chips 30 points off the Pal’s base stats as an unavoidable effect. If your Pal ends up with a Rainbow Passive, it balances the surgery’s unfavorable effects, thus leaving your Pal with some benefit. But this is only if the surgery goes right.

We don’t recommend putting one of your good Pals under Dr. Brawn’s knife as there’s a high chance for the surgery to “go wrong” and leave it crippled for life. I regret putting a decent Starryeon with a Runner golden Passive through the surgery: It came back with a negative Easygoing trait besides the inevitable reduction in stats.

Cutting-edge research can go wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Pals with bad Passives, you can try your luck with Dr. Brawn. Just make sure it can’t get worse than it already is to avoid disappointment.

If you’re interested in participating in those sketchy experiments regularly and don’t want to go around exploring the incident spawns every time, you can capture the shady doctor like any other human NPCs and keep him in your base. You’ll need the best kind of spheres and a lot of patience and luck, though. I wasted 40 Ultimate Spheres before giving up.

When captured, Dr. Brawn can perform only one Pal surgery per Palworld day-night cycle.

