Tracking down each Great Eagle Statue in Palworld can be quite the endeavor, but it pays off. You’ll typically discover them as you venture through the biomes and tackle the towers. However, if you ever find yourself needing to find the nearest fast travel statue, we’re here to help.

Map of every Fast Travel point in Palworld

Image by Dot Esports.

In total, Palworld features 56 Great Eagle Statues you can fast travel to. They are spread in the game’s map four biomes in the following way:

Forest : 41 statues

: 41 statues Volcano : 8 statues

: 8 statues Snow : 4 statues

: 4 statues Desert: 3 statues

This distribution reflects the varying ease of fast travel across the biomes, with the Forest being the most accessible and the endgame biomes less so. The logic is straightforward: In the early to mid-game phases, getting around is more challenging. While you can use some Pals as mounts or even for flying, their speed isn’t exceptionally high. Therefore, a dense network of Great Eagle Statues in the Forest helps reduce travel times. In contrast, as you progress and obtain faster flying Pals, the need for closely positioned statues is gone. Then, having fewer and more dispersed fast travel points in the later biomes aligns with easier navigation.

In my case, flying on a Ragnahawk to the northern islands in the late game made exploration very straightforward, while exploring the woods with Melpaca in the early game made discovering the world feel like a drag.