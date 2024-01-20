How to find Pure Quartz in Palworld

In Palworld, Pure Quartz is a natural resource you can find, but only in the frosty winter biome. This material is required to craft Circuits, so you need to know the best ways to farm this resource. Here’s how to find and use Pure Quartz in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Pure Quartz in Palworld (Map Location)

Unlock fast travel points in the Astral Mountain to travel easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pure Quartz is a resource exclusively found in the wintery biome of the Astral Mountain. This area is located on the northwestern side of the map, and you need gear with cold resistance to survive in this region. Check the map image above to see the precise location of the Astral Mountains.

Farm Pure Quartz using the Pickaxe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The image above shows how Pure Quartz deposits look in-game with their distinctive silver edges. You must use the Pickaxe tool to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld, and I recommend crafting a Refined Metal Pickaxe as it is much more durable.

How to farm Pure Quartz passively in Palworld

Build bases around natural resource deposits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building a base in specific areas allows you to farm rare natural resources like Coal, Sulfur, Ore, and Pure Quartz. For instance, I built a base near the Pristine Snow Field fast travel point close to a few Pure Quartz deposits. This way, I can employ Pals with Mining Work Suitability to farm the material from the natural deposits.

Make sure to assign a Pal with Transporting Work Suitability to collect the harvested Pure Quartz and stow it in storage crates. This is the easiest method to farm rare resources passively in the game, so it is wise to build your second and third base at suitable spots around the map.

How to use Pure Quartz in Palworld

Craft high-end items like Circuits at the Production Assembly Line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pure Quartz is one of the materials required to craft Circuits in Palworld. You also need Polymer, so it is best to start by building a Power Generator and a Production Assembly Line (unlocks at Technology Level 28). Once that’s done, start crafting Polymer using High Quality Pal Fluids.

Each Circuit needs four pieces of Pure Quartz and two pieces of Polymer for crafting. Circuits are highly essential to build structures that run on electricity, so you’ll need plenty of this material. After gathering both resources, select the Circuit recipe in the Production Line Assembly and assign Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability to start crafting the material.