How to get Coal in Palworld

Palworld has a lot of resources you need to build a lot of things, but doesn’t tell you where to find any of them, including today’s resource of choice—Coal.

Not to be confused with Charcoal, Coal is primarily used with Refined Iron Ingots to make late-game Guns and Ammo that you’ll need to really step up your game over Bows and Arrows. So, where is it?

Coal location in Palworld

Desert Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Lump of Coal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coal is located in the desert biome, which is at the northern-most point of the map. It is also where Anubis can spawn, and you can find a bunch of other important resources, like High Tier Pal Oil.

As you’ll find Coal in the desert, you’ll need to make sure to craft yourself heat-resistant armor, as well as having a strong enough pickaxe to mine the coal from a rock. It’ll be a long journey, so you’ll also need to make sure you have enough space in your inventory to bring lots Coal back to your base, as you need a lot of it to make Refined Ore.

To find a Coal chunk, you can distinguish it by its black color. You’ll usually find them in clumps with other Coal nodes. Even with a metal pickaxe, they usually only drop a few pieces at a time, making it time-consuming to grind it.

I found a place where a bunch of Coal spawned and dropped a Palbox in the middle of all the nodes, so I had an easy way to teleport between the Coal and my base to make the process smoother. But if you already have a lot of bases set up, just prepare for the long walk.