How to find and catch Tombat in Palworld

After you’ve spent some time in Palworld, built up your base, and got a handle on its mechanics and gameplay loop, one Pal worth adding to your collection ASAP is Tombat.

Recommended Videos

Aside from being a decent worker during the early game, skilled in Transporting, Gathering, and Mining, this Dark type Pal’s unique Partner Skill is Ultrasonic Sensor—an ability that lets you detect nearby Pals. Some Pals can be a tad elusive, so having Tombat to help track them down is useful if you need to farm materials or simply catch more Pals.

But Tombat itself is one of those elusive Pals, and unless you’ve encountered one already, it can be pretty difficult to find. If you don’t want to spend hours randomly searching, here’s a rundown of where and how to obtain a Tombat for yourself.

Tombat type, work suitability, and more

Here’s Tombat’s Paldeck entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, let’s run through Tombat’s stats and other such data. As we said earlier, while it could help out in a pinch during battle or for mopping up low-level Pals, it’s best used for Base work since its three Work Suitabilities are all at level two.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Ultrasonic Sensor—When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals

Ultrasonic Sensor—When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals Work Suitability: Transporting Level Two, Gathering Level Two, Mining Level Two

Transporting Level Two, Gathering Level Two, Mining Level Two Possible Drops: Leather, Small Pal Soul

Leather, Small Pal Soul Paldeck Bio: “Often appears out of the blue to flaunt its prized wings in front of other Pals. Although this appears to be an intimidation tactic, the Pal seems to derive some kind of pleasure from the display.”

Where to find Tombat in Palworld

The good news is there are several locations where you can encounter Tombat. The bad news is Tombat only ever appears at night, which isn’t ideal. The moment the sun sets, it’s a nightmare surveying your surroundings, but you really should at least have crafted a handheld torch to help you see in the dark. You can’t use any other weapon upon encountering Tombat since you’ll need to put the torch away. This also happens when you ready your Pal Sphere. If you want to make things easier, we’d recommend making yourself a Hip Lantern first and foremost since it activates automatically and leaves your hands free.

Check the blue clouded areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you have the Hip Lantern or not, Tombat can be found in the most southern and eastern areas of Palworld‘s map. These are close to where you first start in Palworld, so you can potentially encounter Tombat quite early into your playthrough. You can, however, find it at the two islands in the west as well, where the fast travel spots for Forgotten Island Church Ruins and Ice Wind Island are.

How to catch Tombat in Palworld

As for catching it, while it’s not impossible to catch one with a regular Pal Sphere, we’d recommend using at least Mega Pal Spheres since they have a more reliable catch rate. Especially if you’ve made the Hip Lantern since, by that point, you likely already have the means to craft better Pal Spheres.

As a Dark type, Tombat is weak to Dragon types, but they’re not exactly easy to come by. If you happen to have already caught Chillet or Dinossom (both of which can be found quite early), it’s worth bringing one of them to help weaken Tombat. Just remember to get them to stop attacking once Tombat’s health is low enough; you don’t want them to kill it. If you’re worried a Dragon type will deal too much damage, feel free to bring anything but Neutral-type Pals since they’re weak to Dark attacks and Dark types like Tombat resist Neutral attacks.