There are many element types in Palworld, and each Pal can have one or sometimes two element types. Dark-type Pals are dark in color but often have beautiful and bright accent colors. Across the 26 Dark-type Pals, some are most definitely better than others.

Palworld: Five best Dark Pals, listed

The five best Dark Pals in Palworld depend on where you’re positioning them—whether they’re helping out at your base or on your combat team. With each having different specialities, these are the best Dark Pals and where to use them:

Shadowbeak : Best Combat Dark Pal Shadowbeak is a swift mount with AoE and CC attacks. This can be great when you’re surrounded by a Pal mob and need to take them out quickly. Its Modified DNA Partner Skill provides enhanced dark attacks while mounted, which means you’ll deal more damage to your targets so long as you’re mounted. Unfortunately, it only has a Level One Gathering Work Suitability, so it won’t benefit your base.

Lyleen Noct: Best Heading Dark Pal Although you can capture Lyleen, the original version Lyleen Noct is the best as it’s not weak to Fire damage. When its Goddess of the Tranquil Light Partner Skill is activated, it will significantly restore your HP. If you’re playing in Normal or Hard mode, this makes combat more manageable. But if you’ve added hacks to your World Settings, like reduced incoming attack damage, Lyleen Noct’s potential in combat might be wasted. It has a Level Three Handiwork, Level Three Medicine Production, and Level Two Gathering Work Suitability, so it can be placed at your base to work on these tasks.

Necromus : Best Double-Jumping Land Mount If you prefer land to sky, this is the mount for you; Necromus is one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. With its Dark Knight of the Abyss Partner Skill, it can also double jump, which is where it can really outshine and outclass other land mounts. Level Two Lumbering and Mining.

Pyrin Noct: Fastest Land Mount Pyrin is considered the fastest ground mount in Palworld. Its Partner Skill, Black Hare, is one of the coolest as it applies Dark damage to your attacks while you’re mounted, which means if you’re facing a Pal who is weak to Dark damage, you need to stay mounted, and you’ll deal more damage. It also has powerful AoE and Damage over Time (DoT) attacks, so it can be great at clearing mobs, especially if they’re weak to either Dark or Fire-type attacks. Kindling Level Two, Lumbering Level One.

Frostallion Noct: Best All-Rounder With its Partner Skill, Black Steed, this Pal can be ridden as a flying mount, and it changes your attack type to Dark. As long as you stay mounted, your Dark attacks will be enhanced so you’ll deal more damage. It also has a Level Four Gathering Work Suitability, so if you plan on swapping to another mount, this Pal will make a great addition to your base.

Tombat: Best Pal Scouter Tombat’s Partner Skill, Ultrasonic Sensor, is best suited for out-of-combat situations and is incredibly helpful because when it’s activated, it will use ultrasonic waves to find nearby Pals. While it’s not the best at combat, it can be a great early to mid-game base helper as it has Level Two Work Suitabilities in Gathering, Mining, and Transporting.



If you’re interested in creating a pure Dark-type team or want to add a few to your current one, these are the best Dark Pals in Palworld.