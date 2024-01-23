If you are reading this, you are probably close to completing your Palworld Paldex and only need a few more Pals to complete the collection. Well, Necrosis is one of the last few Pals on the list, and it’s legendary.

Before you find and catch Necromus in Palworld

Beastly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, make sure you are high enough level. You can probably catch Necromus at level 45, but just in case, get to level 50. Seriously, Necromus hits like a truck, or rather like two trucks. It’s one of the toughest fights in Palworld.

Second, make sure you are armed to the teeth. I highly recommend bringing a Rocket Launcher because you need a lot of firepower for the fight. Make sure you are also stocked with Ultra Pal Spheres.

Third, bring a strong Pal to help you out. I recommend Astegon because it is a Dark/Dragon type, and its attacks will be super effective against Necromus.

Last but not least, Necrosis won’t be alone. It will be accompanied by Paladius, another level 50 legendary Pal who is just as strong.

If you have all of these, you are ready for the fight.

How to find and catch Necromus in Palworld

Hot and sweaty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Necromus and Paladius are hanging out at the very top of the northeastern desert zone. They should be just around the northern body of water. You’ll see both of Pals’ health bars on top of your screen as you approach them.

Once you engage them, here’s what you should do.

First, send out your Pal (preferably Astegon) to distract them and deal some damage.

Once your Pal has drawn their attention, use your rocket launcher and fire at either Necromus or Paladius. Only focus on one at a time.

Only focus on one at a time. As soon as you hit one, get ready to dodge. Because the rocket launcher does a ton of damage, you will likely draw their attention.

Because the rocket launcher does a ton of damage, you will likely draw their attention. So start dodging out of the way until Astegon eventually gets their attention again.

Rinse and repeat until you get them to low health.

Double trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Definitely use Ultra Pal Spheres to capture them because I don’t imagine lower-ranked spheres will even work.

Hopefully, by the end of the fight, you will be the proud owner of Necromus and Paladius.



That’s it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals—even legendary ones.