Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Astegon in Palworld

I will find you! And I will catch you!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 07:20 am
Palworld character
Image via Pocketpair

Astegon is Dark-type dragon Pal. Although not a Legendary Pal, it is still quite strong, and you should add it to your collection as soon as you can.

Recommended Videos

This menacing Pal is amazing for two reasons—it can be a flying mount, and defeating it awards Pal Metal Ingot and Pure Quartz. These materials are quite rare to find in Palworld. On top of that, you can employ it with Handiwork and Mining. But defeating Astegon is not an easy task. You need to come well prepared. Here’s how to find and catch Astegon in Palworld.

How to find Astegon in Palworld

Astegon is on the island northwest of the mainland. I found it roaming in the southwestern part of the island. There’s a chance you encounter two of them at the same time.

Bear in mind, when you step foot on the island, you get “illegal activity underway” message. This means that if you get spotted, you become Wanted. There may be level 40 human enemies, but you can dodge them if you’re careful. 

Character on an island in Palworld. Criminial activity activated
You can become Wanted if NPCs catch you on the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can’t stress this enough: this island is extremely dangerous, and Pals there are at least level 40. Prepare well for this, and bring higher-quality Pal Spheres.  

How to catch Astegon in Palworld

Keep in mind that Astegon is a Dark-type dragon Pal, and to counter it, you need to bring along an Ice-type Pal. Don’t take this encounter lightly: take time to level up your Ice-type Pal before you even head to the island, or you will get smashed. I recommend you have at least two of those with you, just in case the fight goes south. 

When fighting Astegon, it shoots a large purple beam. You should dodge it with rolls or sprinting and keep kiting it. Take your time during the combat, and don’t try to brute force it.

related content
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Paladius in Palworld
A player in Palworld riding an Arsox in front of Paladius.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Paladius in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best mounts in Palworld, ranked
A group of Pal Trainers ride three different Pals—a blue Dragon and two blue sea serpents—in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best mounts in Palworld, ranked
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix Palworld ‘sorry you’re currently prevented from playing online multiplayer games’ error
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix Palworld ‘sorry you’re currently prevented from playing online multiplayer games’ error
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Paladius in Palworld
A player in Palworld riding an Arsox in front of Paladius.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Paladius in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best mounts in Palworld, ranked
A group of Pal Trainers ride three different Pals—a blue Dragon and two blue sea serpents—in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best mounts in Palworld, ranked
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix Palworld ‘sorry you’re currently prevented from playing online multiplayer games’ error
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix Palworld ‘sorry you’re currently prevented from playing online multiplayer games’ error
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 23, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.