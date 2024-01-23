Astegon is Dark-type dragon Pal. Although not a Legendary Pal, it is still quite strong, and you should add it to your collection as soon as you can.

Recommended Videos

This menacing Pal is amazing for two reasons—it can be a flying mount, and defeating it awards Pal Metal Ingot and Pure Quartz. These materials are quite rare to find in Palworld. On top of that, you can employ it with Handiwork and Mining. But defeating Astegon is not an easy task. You need to come well prepared. Here’s how to find and catch Astegon in Palworld.

How to find Astegon in Palworld

Astegon is on the island northeast of the mainland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Astegon is on the island northwest of the mainland. I found it roaming in the southwestern part of the island. There’s a chance you encounter two of them at the same time.

Bear in mind, when you step foot on the island, you get “illegal activity underway” message. This means that if you get spotted, you become Wanted. There may be level 40 human enemies, but you can dodge them if you’re careful.

You can become Wanted if NPCs catch you on the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can’t stress this enough: this island is extremely dangerous, and Pals there are at least level 40. Prepare well for this, and bring higher-quality Pal Spheres.

How to catch Astegon in Palworld

Keep in mind that Astegon is a Dark-type dragon Pal, and to counter it, you need to bring along an Ice-type Pal. Don’t take this encounter lightly: take time to level up your Ice-type Pal before you even head to the island, or you will get smashed. I recommend you have at least two of those with you, just in case the fight goes south.

When fighting Astegon, it shoots a large purple beam. You should dodge it with rolls or sprinting and keep kiting it. Take your time during the combat, and don’t try to brute force it.