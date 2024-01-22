Category:
Palworld

Best flying mounts in Palworld, ranked

Game changers.
Jan 22, 2024
Palworld boasts an absolute behemoth of a map with goodies spread across the entirety of the land, so getting a top-class flying mount is vital.

Catching a flying mount in Palworld opens up the environment for you, making trips across large distances or up the side of tall mountains much easier, though you’ll quickly discover that the likes of Nitewing have their limitations.

There are much better mounts waiting to be found. Whether you’re looking to catch new Pals or embark on a huge resource-collecting trip, it’s advised you hunt down one of these Pals to make your life much easier.

Palworld’s best flying mounts

Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk should be your go-to option when looking for a new flying mount in Palworld, as this aerial ace is available relatively early in the game, unlike the others on our list, and boasts high speed. As a bonus, attacking while on the back of Ragnahawk will add Fire damage to your attacks.

This particular Pal can be found in abundance in the volcano area of the Palworld map, though you may need some strong Pal Spheres to contain it. If you don’t quite have that capability yet, search the volcano and desert for Large Scorching Eggs as Ragnahawk is a Pal that can be hatched.

Quivern

While high-level Quiverns are restricted to the Pal Sanctuary at the west of the map, you can get a Quivern much earlier in the game by tackling its Alpha Boss fight at the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.

The Alpha Boss fight has Quivern at level 23, so you’ll need to do some prep work to be able to survive, but it’s well worth the effort. While Ragnahawk doesn’t require a boss fight to get it, Quivern’s food consumption is much lower and you’ll burn through fewer resources when taking care of Quivern.

Jetragon

You’ll have to wait a while to get Jetragon, as this Pal is only available through a level 50 boss fight. But nothing compares to the speed that Jetragon boasts—and you’ll soon be whizzing across the map at lightning speeds.

This legendary beast is certainly worth the wait and is the perfect addition to your party, providing Aerial Missile attacks to down the toughest of enemies and taking you from A-to-B quicker than you ever thought was possible.

