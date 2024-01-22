All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list

Collecting eggs and hatching them in Palworld is a great way of boosting your collection of Pals, though locating the specific ones you are looking for isn’t easy.
Pal Eggs can be collected from various spots around the map in Palworld, and you’re likely to build a large collection of Eggs without much effort, though hatching them will be a much more time-consuming process.
If you’ve assembled a bunch of Eggs to hatch and are wondering which type you should hatch first, you can use our guide to see the possible hatches and what you are missing from your Paldeck.
All Palworld Egg types
You can see all the types of Eggs you can find in Palworld below, along with some of the Pals we’ve hatched when incubating these Eggs. We’ll update this article accordingly whenever we have new Eggs or new Pals hatching from them.
|Egg Type
|Description
|Possible Pals
|Common Egg
|Something gentle moves within
|Galeclaw, Eikthyrdeer
|Large Common Egg
|A calm rhythm beats within
|Lovander
|Huge Common Egg
|TBC
|TBC
|Dark Egg
|Something chaotic stirs within
|Cawgnito
|Large Dark Egg
|A vicious wail howls within
|Tombat, Nox
|Huge Dark Egg
|A shadowy spirit cries within as if a monster is about to be born
|TBC
|Dragon Egg
|Something mischievous stires within
|TBC
|Large Dragon Egg
|A strange movement pulses within
|TBC
|Huge Dragon Egg
|A solemn spirit echoes within as if a monster is about to be born
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Rocky Egg
|Something calm stirs within
|Hangyu, Fuddler
|Large Rocky Egg
|A dignified rumble drums within
|Digtoise
|Huge Rocky Egg
|An earthly spirit resounds within as if a monster is about to be born
|Warsect
|Electric Egg
|Something energetic moves within
|Dazzi, Sparkit, Jolthog
|Large Electric Egg
|A pulsing energy stirs within
|Rayhound, Dinossom Lux
|Huge Electric Egg
|A raging spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be born
|TBC
|Scorching Egg
|Something hot moves within
|Flambelle, Vanwyrm, Leezpunk Ignis, Kelpsea Ignis
|Large Scorching Egg
|Passion burns from within
|Ragnahawk, Wixen, Pyrin
|Huge Scorching Egg
|A blazing spirit burns within as if a monster is about to be born
|Suzaku, Blazehowl Noct
|Frozen Egg
|Something cold stirs within
|Mau Cryst
|Large Frozen Egg
|An icy pulse pounds within
|Foxcicle, Vanwyrm Cryst
|Huge Frozen Egg
|A frigid spirit stirs within as if a monster is about to be born
|TBC
|Verdant Egg
|Something lively moves within
|Flopie
|Large Verdant Egg
|A strong life force dwells within
|Robinquill Terra
|Huge Verdant Egg
|A verdant spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be born
|Verdash
|Damp Egg
|Something swims within
|Celeray
|Large Damp Egg
|Purity swirls within
|TBC
|Huge Damp Egg
|A tranquil spirit sways within as if a monster is about to be born
|Suzaku Aqua
Where to find Palworld Eggs
Eggs have a variety of spawn locations in Palworld, with over 100 identified already. However, the appearance of Eggs in these locations is random and rotates, as does the type of Egg you can find there—which means there’s no set location for each type of Egg, and you’ll have to have RNG on your side.
If you’re on the hunt for Eggs, look on the edges of cliffs and the top of large rocks. These are prime locations for eggs in Palworld, and if you don’t stumble across an Egg, there’s a high chance you’ll find a Lifmunk Effigy or a Chest instead.
The type of Egg you find depends on the biome you are looking in. For example, you’ll have a better chance of finding Verdant Eggs in the Bamboo Grove, Scorching Eggs in the deserts or the volcano, and Frozen Eggs in the snow.