All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list

Collecting eggs and hatching them in Palworld is a great way of boosting your collection of Pals, though locating the specific ones you are looking for isn’t easy.

Pal Eggs can be collected from various spots around the map in Palworld, and you’re likely to build a large collection of Eggs without much effort, though hatching them will be a much more time-consuming process.

If you’ve assembled a bunch of Eggs to hatch and are wondering which type you should hatch first, you can use our guide to see the possible hatches and what you are missing from your Paldeck.

All Palworld Egg types

Dragon eggs seem to be the rarest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can see all the types of Eggs you can find in Palworld below, along with some of the Pals we’ve hatched when incubating these Eggs. We’ll update this article accordingly whenever we have new Eggs or new Pals hatching from them.

Egg Type Description Possible Pals Common Egg Something gentle moves within Galeclaw, Eikthyrdeer Large Common Egg A calm rhythm beats within Lovander Huge Common Egg TBC TBC Dark Egg Something chaotic stirs within Cawgnito Large Dark Egg A vicious wail howls within Tombat, Nox Huge Dark Egg A shadowy spirit cries within as if a monster is about to be born TBC Dragon Egg Something mischievous stires within TBC Large Dragon Egg A strange movement pulses within TBC Huge Dragon Egg A solemn spirit echoes within as if a monster is about to be born Jormuntide Ignis Rocky Egg Something calm stirs within Hangyu, Fuddler Large Rocky Egg A dignified rumble drums within Digtoise Huge Rocky Egg An earthly spirit resounds within as if a monster is about to be born Warsect Electric Egg Something energetic moves within Dazzi, Sparkit, Jolthog Large Electric Egg A pulsing energy stirs within Rayhound, Dinossom Lux Huge Electric Egg A raging spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be born TBC Scorching Egg Something hot moves within Flambelle, Vanwyrm, Leezpunk Ignis, Kelpsea Ignis Large Scorching Egg Passion burns from within Ragnahawk, Wixen, Pyrin Huge Scorching Egg A blazing spirit burns within as if a monster is about to be born Suzaku, Blazehowl Noct Frozen Egg Something cold stirs within Mau Cryst Large Frozen Egg An icy pulse pounds within Foxcicle, Vanwyrm Cryst Huge Frozen Egg A frigid spirit stirs within as if a monster is about to be born TBC Verdant Egg Something lively moves within Flopie Large Verdant Egg A strong life force dwells within Robinquill Terra Huge Verdant Egg A verdant spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be born Verdash Damp Egg Something swims within Celeray Large Damp Egg Purity swirls within TBC Huge Damp Egg A tranquil spirit sways within as if a monster is about to be born Suzaku Aqua

Where to find Palworld Eggs

Look high on cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eggs have a variety of spawn locations in Palworld, with over 100 identified already. However, the appearance of Eggs in these locations is random and rotates, as does the type of Egg you can find there—which means there’s no set location for each type of Egg, and you’ll have to have RNG on your side.

If you’re on the hunt for Eggs, look on the edges of cliffs and the top of large rocks. These are prime locations for eggs in Palworld, and if you don’t stumble across an Egg, there’s a high chance you’ll find a Lifmunk Effigy or a Chest instead.

The type of Egg you find depends on the biome you are looking in. For example, you’ll have a better chance of finding Verdant Eggs in the Bamboo Grove, Scorching Eggs in the deserts or the volcano, and Frozen Eggs in the snow.