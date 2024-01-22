All Palworld Eggs and where to find them: Palworld Eggs list

Collecting eggs and hatching them in Palworld is a great way of boosting your collection of Pals, though locating the specific ones you are looking for isn’t easy.

Pal Eggs can be collected from various spots around the map in Palworldand you’re likely to build a large collection of Eggs without much effort, though hatching them will be a much more time-consuming process.

If you’ve assembled a bunch of Eggs to hatch and are wondering which type you should hatch first, you can use our guide to see the possible hatches and what you are missing from your Paldeck.

All Palworld Egg types

You can see all the types of Eggs you can find in Palworld below, along with some of the Pals we’ve hatched when incubating these Eggs. We’ll update this article accordingly whenever we have new Eggs or new Pals hatching from them.

Egg TypeDescriptionPossible Pals
Common EggSomething gentle moves withinGaleclaw, Eikthyrdeer
Large Common EggA calm rhythm beats withinLovander
Huge Common EggTBCTBC
Dark EggSomething chaotic stirs withinCawgnito
Large Dark EggA vicious wail howls withinTombat, Nox
Huge Dark EggA shadowy spirit cries within as if a monster is about to be bornTBC
Dragon EggSomething mischievous stires withinTBC
Large Dragon EggA strange movement pulses withinTBC
Huge Dragon EggA solemn spirit echoes within as if a monster is about to be bornJormuntide Ignis
Rocky EggSomething calm stirs withinHangyu, Fuddler
Large Rocky EggA dignified rumble drums withinDigtoise
Huge Rocky EggAn earthly spirit resounds within as if a monster is about to be bornWarsect
Electric EggSomething energetic moves withinDazzi, Sparkit, Jolthog
Large Electric EggA pulsing energy stirs withinRayhound, Dinossom Lux
Huge Electric EggA raging spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be bornTBC
Scorching EggSomething hot moves withinFlambelle, Vanwyrm, Leezpunk Ignis, Kelpsea Ignis
Large Scorching EggPassion burns from withinRagnahawk, Wixen, Pyrin
Huge Scorching EggA blazing spirit burns within as if a monster is about to be bornSuzaku, Blazehowl Noct
Frozen EggSomething cold stirs withinMau Cryst
Large Frozen EggAn icy pulse pounds withinFoxcicle, Vanwyrm Cryst
Huge Frozen EggA frigid spirit stirs within as if a monster is about to be bornTBC
Verdant EggSomething lively moves withinFlopie
Large Verdant EggA strong life force dwells withinRobinquill Terra
Huge Verdant EggA verdant spirit grows within as if a monster is about to be bornVerdash
Damp EggSomething swims withinCeleray
Large Damp EggPurity swirls withinTBC
Huge Damp EggA tranquil spirit sways within as if a monster is about to be bornSuzaku Aqua

Where to find Palworld Eggs

Eggs have a variety of spawn locations in Palworld, with over 100 identified already. However, the appearance of Eggs in these locations is random and rotates, as does the type of Egg you can find there—which means there’s no set location for each type of Egg, and you’ll have to have RNG on your side.

If you’re on the hunt for Eggs, look on the edges of cliffs and the top of large rocks. These are prime locations for eggs in Palworld, and if you don’t stumble across an Egg, there’s a high chance you’ll find a Lifmunk Effigy or a Chest instead.

The type of Egg you find depends on the biome you are looking in. For example, you’ll have a better chance of finding Verdant Eggs in the Bamboo Grove, Scorching Eggs in the deserts or the volcano, and Frozen Eggs in the snow.

