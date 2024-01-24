How to find and catch Penking in Palworld

Penking is one of two penguin Pals in Palworld, but it shares no relation to the smaller and easier-to-catch Pengullet. Instead, Penking is much rarer and more difficult to catch in Palworld, which can make filling out your early Paldeck a bit of a challenge.

Luckily, there is a static spawn for Penking and an entire area where they appear by the dozens. Here’s how to catch (and where exactly you need to go) if you want to add the penguin king to your party or your base in Palworld.

Penking type, skill, work suitability and more

Penking’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you try to find and catch Penking, you should know about its typing, skill, and work suitability stats. Penking is one of the stronger base workers you can have early on in Palworld, especially when it comes to Watering and Mining, but it’s also not shabby in battle. You can see the full list of the best Pals for Mining by looking at our previous guide.

Element: Water/Ice

Water/Ice Partner Skill : Brave Sailor

: Brave Sailor Work Suitability : Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Watering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Cooling Lv2

: Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Watering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Cooling Lv2 Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

Penking location in Palworld and how to catch it

There are three ways to go about catching Penking in Palworld. The earliest encounter you can have is through its Alpha form, which is located in a dungeon directly to the north of Rayne Syndicate Tower. By going down into this dungeon, you can challenge the Level 15 Alpha Penking and have a chance to catch it. However, the fight can be difficult, as Penking has an army of five Pengullets by its side that shoot powerful Ice Missile attacks at you and your Pals.

The location of the Alpha Penking dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I eliminated all of the Pengullets first by commanding my Pals to attack the same enemy as me then focusing on Penking. For both Pengullet and Penking, you’ll want to use an Electric type Pal, as it’s super effective against the Water type on both enemies.

When you get Penking into low health after eliminating the Pengullets, command your Pals to stop attacking to ensure they don’t kill Penking before you get a chance to catch it. You can only use Mega Spheres and above to catch Alpha Penking, so you want a solid amount of Mega or Giga Spheres on hand. Then, it’s just luck of the draw to determine whether or not you catch Penking. I was able to catch it with my first Giga Sphere, but your luck will vary.

The second way to catch Penking is by visiting the Southern Pal Sanctuary in Palworld. This location is at the very bottom of the map and you can only reach it much later in the game. You also will immediately get a Wanted level if you are spotted by the guards there, so be warned. You can see where the Southern Pal Sanctuary is by looking at the map screenshot below.

The location of the Southern Pal Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the last way to catch Penking is to hatch it from an egg. I was able to hatch a Penking from a Large Damp Egg, which I found in the Marsh Islands. However, this is not a reliable way of catching Penking, as egg-type spawns and hatchings are random. Still, if you happen to see a large blue egg out in the world, there’s a chance it could be Penking.