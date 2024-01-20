Best Pals for mining in Palworld

Mining is an important task in Palworld to get resources like Stone and Ore, but you’ll soon find yourself needing bigger and stronger beasts to help you.

If you’re just starting in Palworld, basic Pals like Cattiva and Rushoar can help mine Stone at your base, either from deposits or using the Stone Pit. But you’ll need a Pal with at least Mining Lv2 for them to mine Ore deposits. Eventually, you’ll want to transition towards the very best Pals in the game for mining, and you can see the strongest Pals for this job here.

Best Mining Pals in Palworld

Digtoise

Shellshock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digtoise is the first Pal you’ll encounter with Mining Lv3, and it has the added benefit of being accessible relatively early in the game if you visit the smaller desert area. It isn’t too difficult to capture, so you’ll only need basic Pal Spheres.

Digtoise’s partner skill allows it to mine Ore very quickly if you have it in your party, though it’s best-suited to remaining at a base specifically designed for mining Ore efficiently. As a bonus, you can also get Ore when you catch it.

Reptyro

Rock on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Reptyro in the volcano area in Palworld, making it a difficult Pal to get early on, but your efforts are certainly worthwhile as this scorching beast can mine Ore and other deposits with ease.

Unlike Digtoise, you’ll need more preparation to add a Reptyro to your roster, as you’ll need a better-quality Pal Sphere to catch it, as well as the means to survive in the hostile environment where this beast appears.

Ice Reptyro

Grab shell dude. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Repytro swaps out its Fire Element for Ice and is just as capable of mining Ore and other deposits as its Fire counterpart, while its Partner Skill gives you greater efficiency when you’re mining and riding on the beast.

Again, though, Ice Reptyro is best-suited for working in bases built around mining, and due to the Cooling Work Suitability it boasts, is a great choice if you decide to build a base in the desert or the volcano to mine Coal or Sulphur.

Menasting

Menasting is another Pal that boasts Mining Lv3 Work Suitability, but is one of the hardest to get a hold of, because so far, I’ve only been able to find this Pal as an Alpha—meaning you’ll face a hell of a fight to take it down.

As well as being a great party member, boosting your Defense with it’s Partner Skill, Menasting is also highly efficient at Mining, and thrives when deployed at a base constructed with that particular task in mind.

Anubis

Walk like an Egyptian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last of the Pals boasting Mining Lv3 Work Suitability, Anubis is another that’s difficult to get your hands on due to its location in the harsh desert environment, and the fact it’s an Alpha Pal. But your efforts are richly rewarded.

Alongside Mining, Anubis is also capable of helping with construction and transporting materials, making it a very effective member of a base built around Mining. It can help mine ore, move materials as required, and assist with any building work you need.