How to get Bones in Palworld

There are plenty of resources to track down and gather in Palworld, with Bones being an important material to collect. But finding Bones can sometimes be challenging.

Bones in Palworld are predominantly used for crafting Medicine to cure your Pals from ailments they may pick up while working hard at your base, so it’s always wise to have a decent stock of Bones for whenever you may need them.

If you do find yourself in need of Bones and don’t have any stored away for safekeeping, the good news is there’s a pretty simple way to collect what you need quickly—and I’ve detailed it here.

Where to find Bones in Palworld

Bones are dropped by specific Pals in Palworld once they’re caught or defeated. They can’t be sourced naturally or mined from a specific location, so you’ll have to get on the offensive to gather the Bones you need.

Several different types of Pals can drop Bones for you, with Vixy, Rushoar, Cawgnito, Loupmoon, Gorirat, Maraith, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Bushi, Verdash, and Anubis all having the chance to drop what you need. Of those, Vixy is the most common and best target to farm.

Easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vixy can be found near where you first spawn in Palworld, on the west side of the island during the daytime. Before you start slaughtering Vixy, however, make sure you catch at least one as they are an extremely useful Pal to have at your base since they will passively dig up items at a Ranch, including Pal Spheres.

If you’re not actively hunting Pals to farm Bones, it’s still worth beating any Pal you encounter as they will provide a steady stream of valuable materials, which will allow you to build a decent haul of the resources whenever you need them.