Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item

There's plenty to unlock.
Josh Challies
Published: Jan 21, 2024 09:09 am
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Palworld has plenty of unlockable items to aid your adventure and help you build a behemoth of a base, though some parts of the Technology tree are hidden.

Pals in Palworld have a variety of Partner Skills for you to utilize, but many require you to craft a specific item that’s only revealed to you once you have that Pal in your collection. If you’re yet to add it to your squad, it will simply say “Unknown Item.”

We’ve sunk hours into Palworld to get an almost complete full Technology tree for you to look through, with a separate section for all the Ancient Technology items there are to unlock.

Full Palworld Technology tree and crafting requirements

An example of unlockable items in the Palworld Technology Tree.
There's plenty to unlock.

With each level you earn in Palworld, new items become available to learn in the Technology tree, and you’ll receive Technology Points that you can spend unlocking crafting recipes. As you catch more Pals, more crafting recipes unlock, so it’s worth checking the Technology tree regularly.

LevelItemCrafting Requirements
1Primitive Workbench2x Wood
1Stone Axe5x Stone
5x Wood
1Stone Pickaxe5x Stone
5x Wood
1Hand-held Torch2x Stone
2x Wood
1Wooden Club5x Wood
2Palbox1x Paldium Fragment
8x Wood
3x Stone
2Pal Sphere1x Paldium Fragment
3x Wood
3x Stone
2Campfire10x Wood
2Wooden Chest15x Wood
5x Stone
2Repair Bench10x Wood
10x Stone
2Wooden Structure Set2x Wood
3Old Bow30x Wood
5x Stone
15x Fiber
3Arrow1x Wood
1x Stone
3Shoddy Bed20x Wood
5x Fiber
1x Wool
3Straw Pal Bed10x Wood
5x Fiber
3Repair Kit5x Fiber
5x Stone
3Cloth2x Wool
4Common Shield10x Paldium Fragment
20x Wood
20x Stone
10x Fiber
4Stone Spear18x Wood
6x Stone
4Cloth Outfit2x Cloth
4Feed Box20x Wood
4Alarm Bell5x Paldium Fragment
20x Stone
4Hanging Trap10x Wood
5x Stone
5Berry Plantation3x Berry Seeds
20x Wood
20x Stone
5Ranch50x Wood
20x Stone
30x Fiber
5Normal Parachute10x Wood
2x Cloth
5Fire Bow40x Wood
8x Stone
20x Fiber
2x Flame Organ
5Fire Arrow3x Wood
3x Stone
1x Flame Organ
5Wooden Living Room Furniture Set20x Wood
5x Red Berries
6Pal Gear Workbench10x Paldium Fragment
30x Wood
2x Cloth
6Statue of Power20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
6Mounted Torch5x Wood
2x Stone
6Rushoar Saddle3x Leather
10x Stone
5x Paldium Fragment
6Foxparks’ Harness3x Leather
5x Flame Organ
5x Paldium Fragment
6Wooden Tavern Furniture Set30x Wood
5x Stone
7Logging Site50x Wood
20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
7Stone Pit50x Stone
20x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
7Sign10x Wood
7Bat30x Wood
10x Stone
7Melpaca Statue3x Leather
5x Wool
5x Paldium Fragment
7Celaray’s Gloves5x Cloth
3x Pal Fluids
5x Paldium Fragment
8Crusher50x Wood
20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
8Poison Bow40x Wood
8x Stone
20x Fiber
2x Venom Gland
8Poison Arrow3x Wood
3x Stone
1x Venom Gland
8Jolthog’s Gloves5x Cloth
5x Electric Organ
5x Paldium Fragment
8Deadream’s Necklace5x Leather
10x Fiber
10x Paldium Fragment
8Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set30x Wood
5x Stone
9Tropical Outfit3x Cloth
2x Flame Organ
9Tundra Outfit3x Cloth
2x Ice Organ
9Hot Spring30x Wood
15x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
10x Pal Fluids
9Sandbag10x Wood
10x Stone
9Direhowl’s Saddled Harness10x Leather
20x Wood
15x Fiber
10x Paldium Fragment
9Killamari’s Gloves5x Cloth
5x Venom Gland
10x Paldium Fragment
10Three Show Bow50x Wood
12x Stone
30x Fiber
10Primitive Furnace20x Wood
50x Stone
3x Flame Organ
10Feathered Hair Band10x Fiber
5x Paldium Fragment
10Bear Trap (Small)5x Ingot
10Nail1x Ingot
10TBCTBC
11Metal Axe15x Stone
20x Wood
5x Ingot
11Metal Pickaxe15x Stone
20x Wood
5x Ingot
11High Quality Workbench15x Ingot
50x Wood
10x Nail
11Wooden Gate10x Wood
11Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun5x Ingot
10x Stone
20x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
11Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves6x Cloth
6x Ice Organ
6x Paldium Fragment
12Pelt Armor10x Leather
12Meat Cleaver5x Ingot
20x Wood
5x Stone
12Medieval Medicine Workbench30x Wood
5x Nail
10x Paldium Fragment
12Tanzee’s Assault Rifle5x Ingot
15x Stone
15x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
12Eikthyrdeer Saddle5x Leather
20x Fiber
10x Ingot
3x Horn
15x Paldium Fragment
12Houseplant Set10x Wood
5x Fiber
13Crossbow50x Wood
40x Stone
10x Ingot
5x Nail
13Metal Spear27x Wood
12x Stone
10x Ingot
13Training Dummy20x Wood
5x Fiber
5x Paldium Fragment
13Cooler Box20x Ingot
20x Stone
5x Ice Organ
13TBCTBC
13Chillet Saddle10x Leather
20x Fiber
5x cloth
20x Paldium Fragment
14Mega Sphere1x Paldium Fragment
1x Ingot
5x Wood
5x Stone
14Sphere Workbench10x Paldium Fragment
30x Wood
10x Nail
14Wall Torch5x Wood
2x Stone
14Sweepa Saddle3x Leather
8x Cloth
10x Paldium Fragment
14Univolt Saddle10x Leather
5x Ingot
10x Electric Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
15Fire Arrow Crossbow50x Wood
50x Stone
15x Ingot
5x Nail
5x Flame Organ
15Wheat Plantation3x Wheat Seeds
35x Wood
35x Stone
15Mill50x Wood
40x Stone
15Monitoring Stand30x Wood
10x Stone
15Viewing Cage10x Paldium Fragment
10x Wood
20x Stone
15Nitewing Saddle20x Leather
10x cloth
15x Ingot
20x Fiber
20x Paldium Fragment
14Antique Storage Set40x Wood
2x Nail
16Mega Shield5x Ancient Civilization Parts
30x Paldium Fragment
16Heat Resistant Pelt Armor15x Leather
4x Flame Organ
16Metal Chest15x Ingot
30x Wood
16Wooden Defensive Wall10x Wood
16Arsox Saddle15x Leather
25x Fiber
10x Flame Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
16Wall-mounted Houseplant Set10x Fiber
17Poison Arrow Crossbow50x Wood
50x Stone
15x Ingot
5x Nail
5x Venom Gland
17Cooking Pot20x Wood
15x Ingot
3x Flame Organ
17Heater20x Ingot
10x Charcoal
5x Flame Organ
17Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher20x Ingot
20x Stone
30x Wood
20x Paldium Fragment
17Flopie’s Necklace10x Leather
20x Fiber
5x Ingot
15x Paldium Fragment
17Fireplace Set30x Wood
15x Stone
5x Charcoal
18Mega Glider50x Wood
10x Bone
20x Cloth
18Cold Resistant Pelt Armor15x Leather
4x Ice Organ
18Stone Structure Set3x Stone
18Cooler20x Ingot
20x Stone
5x Ice Organ
18Tocotoco’s Gloves10x Cloth
10x Leather
15x Fiber
10x Flame Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
18Carpet Set3x Cloth
1x Venom Gland
19Breeding Farm100x Wood
20x Stone
50x Fiber
19Cement50x Stone
1x Bone
1x Pal Fluids
19Large Toolbox40x Ingot
100x Wood
15x Nail
19Dinossom Saddle15x Leather
30x Fiber
10x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
19Digtoise’s Headband20x Leather
30x Fiber
10x Ingot
50x Stone
20x Paldium Fragment
19Antique Chair Set10x Wood
20Giga Sphere2x Paldium Fragment
2x Ingot
7x Wood
7x Stone
20Weapon Workbench15x Ingot
50x Wood
10x Nail
20Flame Cauldron 50x Ingot
100x Wood
20x Flame Organ
20Broncherry Saddle20x Leather
30x Fiber
15x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
20Hangyu’s Gloves5x Cloth
3x Leather
10x Fiber
3x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
20Antique Storage Cabinet Set30x Wood
10x Fiber
21Musket25x Ingot
5x High Quality Pal Oil
30x Wood
21Gunpowder2x Charcoal
1x Sulfur
21Coarse Ammo1x Ingot
1x Gunpowder
21Vanwyrm Saddle20x Leather
10x Flame Organ
15x Ingot
30x Fiber
20x Paldium Fragment
21TBCTBC
21Antique Desk Set25x Wood
5x Fiber
5x Stone
22Stun Baton20x Ingot
20x Electric Organ
22Bear Trap (Large)20x Ingot
22Kingpaca Saddle20x Leather
20x Fiber
15x Ingot
30x Wool
20x Paldium Fragment
22Dazzi’s Necklace15x Leather
15x Fiber
10x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
22Antique Couch Set10x Wood
2x Cloth
1x Flame Organ
23Metal Armor30x Ingot
10x Leather
5x Cloth
23Metal Helm20x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
23Water Fountain100x Ingot
200x Stone
20x Pal Fluids
23TBCTBC
23Galeclaw’s Gloves20x Cloth
20x Leather
30x Fiber
30x Paldium Fragment
23Antique Bath Set1x Cloth
20x Stone
1x Ingot
24Fluffy Pal Bed10x Cloth
30x Wood
5x Nail
10x Fiber
24Flower Bed50x Wood
100x Stone
40x Cement
20x Beautiful Flower
24Aquadon Terra Saddle6x Leather
6x Ingot
12x Paldium Fragment
24TBCTBC
24TBCTBC
24Antique Mirror Set10x Wood
10x Stone
2x Paldium Fragment
25Makeshift Handgun35x Ingot
10x High Quality Pal Oil
30x Fiber
25Heat Resistant Metal Armor40x Ingot
13x Leather
8x Cloth
8x Flame Organ
25Silo300x Wood
100x Stone
100x Fiber
25Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher60x Ingot
24x High Quality Pal Oil
48x Paldium Fragment
25TBCTBC
25Piano Furniture Set100x Wood
20x Fiber
5x Ingot
26Power Generator50x Ingot
20x Electric Organ
26Lamp10x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
20x Wood
26Mounted Crossbow30x Ingot
30x Wood
15x Stone
5x Nail
26TBCTBC
26TBCTBC
26Metal Shelf Set20x Ingot
1x Nail
27Hyper Sphere3x Paldium Fragment
3x Ingot
10x Wood
2x Cement
27Sphere Assembly Line30x Paldium Fragment
50x Wood
100x Ingot
20x Nail
27Cold Resistant Metal Armor40x Ingot
13x Leather
8x Cloth
8x Ice Organ
27Ceiling Lamp20x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
27TBCTBC
27Bathroom Set5x Wood
20x Stone
2x Ingot
28Giga Shield15x Ancient Civilization Parts
50x Paldium Fragment
28Production Assembly Line100x Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
10x Cement
28Stump and Axe150x Wood
40x Ingot
30x Stone
28TBCTBC
28TBCTBC
28Antique High Quality Furniture Set10x Wood
3x Cloth
1x Ingot
29Handgun50x Ingot
15x High Quality Pal Oil
29Handgun Ammo1x Ingot
1x Gunpowder
29Defensive Wall10x Stone
1x Cement
29Dinossom Lux Saddle18x Leather
36x Fiber
12x Ingot
23x Paldium Fragment
29Reindrix Saddle25x Leather
10x Ice Organ
20x Ingot
20x Horn
25x Paldium Fragment
30Mine5x Ingot
2x Flame Organ
30Fine Bed10x Cloth
50x Wood
10x Nail
20x Fiber
30Metal Structure Set1x Ingot
2x Stone
30Pickaxe and Helmet50x Wood
50x Stone
50x Ingot
30TBCTBC
30Pyrin Saddle25x Leather
30x Fiber
20x Flame Organ
15x Ingot
25x Paldium Fragment
31High Quality Hot Spring100x Stone
100x Wood
30x Paldium Fragment
20x Cement
31Frag Grenade10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Gunpowder
31Stone Gate10x Stone
1x Cement
31TBCTBC
31TBCTBC
31Clock SetClock Set
32Production Assembly Line II100x Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
10x High Quality Pal Oil
32Shock Grenade10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Electric Organ
32Tomato Plantation3x Tomato Seeds
70x Wood
50x Stone
5x Pal Fluids
32Witch Cauldron50x Ingot
50x Stone
15x Pal Fluids
15x High Quality Pal Oil
32TBCTBC
32Storage Container Set100x Ingot
33Polymer2x High Quality Pal Oil
33Electric Mine5x Ingot
2x Electric Organ
33Snowman50x Ice Organ
50x Wood
20x Cloth
33TBCTBC
33TBCTBC
33Metal Chair and Desk Set3x Ingot
34Improved Furnace100x Stone
30x Cement
15x Flame Organ
34Refined Metal Axe30x Stone
40x Wood
10x Refined Ingot
34Refined Metal Pickaxe30x Stone
40x Wood
10x Refined Ingot
34Refined Metal Spear36x Wood
18x Stone
10x Refined Ingot
34TBCTBC
34Antique Lamp Set30x Wood
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
35Ultra Sphere5x Paldium Fragment
5x Refined Ingot
2x Carbon Fiber
3x Cement
35Sphere Assembly Line II100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
50x Paldium Fragment
35Circuit Board4x Pure Quartz
2x Polymer
35Carbon Fiber2x Coal
35TBCTBC
35Ironwood Table Set10x Wood
2x Ingot
36Single-shot Rifle20x Refined Ingot
5x Polymer
36Rifle Ammo1x Refined Ingot
2x Gunpowder
36High Quality Cloth10x Wool
36Large Pal Bed10x High Quality Cloth
60x Wood
20x Nail
30x Fiber
36TBCTBC
36Outdoor Furniture Set20x Wood
10x Ingot
37Refined Metal Armor30x Refined Ingot
15x Leather
2x High Quality Cloth
37Refined Metal Helm20x Refined Ingot
15x Paldium Fragment
37Ice Grenade10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Ice Organ
37TBCTBC
37Ice Reptyro Saddle24x Leather
24x Ingot
24x Ice Organ
24x Paldium Fragment
37Metal Barrel Set10x Ingot
1x Flame Organ
38Refrigerator50x Refined Ingot
20x Polymer
15x Ice Organ
5x Circuit Board
38Lettuce Plantation3x Lettuce Seeds
100x Wood
70x Stone
10x Pal Fluids
38Ice Mine5x Ingot
2x Ice Organ
38TBCTBC
38TBCTBC
39Double-barreled Shotgun30x Refined Ingot
7x Polymer
39Shotgun Shells1x Refined Ingot
3x Gunpowder
39Refined Metal Chest20x Refined Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
39TBCTBC
39Leather Chair Set10x Wood
2x Leather
1x Cloth
40Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor40x Refined Ingot
20x Leather
3x High Quality Cloth
12x Flame Organ
40Giga Glider20x Refined Ingot
100x Wood
20x Carbon Fiber
10x High Quality Cloth
40Mounted Machine Gun30x Ingot
10x Nail
15x Cement
40Suzaku Saddle20x Leather
25x Refined Metal Ingot
20x Flame Organ
40x Paldium Fragment
40TBCTBC
40Street Lamp Set20x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
41Incendiary Grenade10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Flame Organ
41Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor40x Refined Ingot
20x Leather
3x High Quality Cloth
12x Ice Organ
41Electric Kitchen30x Refined Ingot
5x Circuit Board
20x Charcoal
5x Flame Organ
41Electric Heater30x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Ingot
10x Flame Organ
41Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle24x Leather
12x Ice Organ
18x Ingot
36x Fiber
24x Paldium Fragment
41Amusement Furniture Set20x Ingot
20x Fiber
42Pump-action Shotgun30x Refined Ingot
20x Polymer
40x Carbon Fiber
42Production Assembly Line II100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
42Electric Cooler30x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Ingot
10x Ice Organ
42Iron Gate10x Ingot
1x Cement
42Ice Kingpaca Saddle24x Leather
24x Fiber
18x Ingot
36x Wool
24x Paldium Fragment
42Emergency Exit Sign1x Polymer
1x Electric Organ
43Hyper Shield30x Ancient Civilization Parts
100x Paldium Fragment
43Electric Medicine Workbench40x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
20x Carbon Fiber
43Metal Defensive Wall10x Ingot
1x Cement
43TBCTBC
43TBCTBC
44Legendary Sphere10x Paldium Fragment
5x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Carbon Fiber
5x Cement
44Electric Furnace40x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
20x Polymer
20x Carbon Fiber
44Sword30x Refined Ingot
20x Wood
20x Stone
44Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher100x Refined Ingot
35x Polymer
100x Ingot
85x Paldium Fragment
44TBCTBC
45Assault Rifle40x Refined Ingot
10x Polymer
30x Carbon Fiber
45Assault Rifle Ammo1x Refined Ingot
2x Gunpowder
45TBCTBC
45Mammorest Cryst Saddle60x Leather
84x Fiber
12x High Quality Pal Oil
120x Wood
72x Paldium Fragment
45Traffic Control Set1x Polymer
46Pal Metal Armor20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Leather
4x High Quality Cloth
46Pal Metal Helm20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
46Large Mounted Lamp50x Ingot
5x Circuit Board
5x Nail
46TBCTBC
46Road Sign Set5x Ingot
47Weapon Assembly Line II100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
47Large Ceiling Lamp50x Ingot
5x Circuit Board
5x Nail
47TBCTBC
47TBCTBC
48Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor30x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Leather
6x High Quality Cloth
16x Flame Organ
48Electric Pylon100x Ingot
30x Electric Organ
20x Circuit Board
48TBCTBC
48TBCTBC
48Barricade Set5x Ingot
49Rocket Launcher75x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Polymer
50x Carbon Fiber
49Rocket Ammo1x Pal Metal Ingot
5x Gunpowder
49TBCTBC
49TBCTBC
50Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor30x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Leather
6x High Quality Cloth
16x Ice Organ
50Mounted Missile Launcher100x Refined Ingot
20x Circuit Board
20x Nail
50x Cement
50TBCTBC

Full Palworld Ancient Technology tree and crafting requirements

A player in Palworld crafting an Egg Incubator.
Ancient Technology.

Ancient Technology items in Palworld are less common than the standard crafting recipes and often require more advanced materials to craft. To unlock these recipes, you’ll need Ancient Technology Points, which are harder to obtain.

Many of the items unlocked in the Ancient Technology tree, like the Egg Incubator, require Ancient Civilization Parts to construct, so you’ll have to do a fair amount of work to add them to your collection.

7Egg Incubator10x Paldium Fragment
5x Cloth
30x Stone
2x Ancient Civilization Parts
10Small Feed Bag5x Wood
10x Fiber
3x Leather
12Grappling Gun10x Paldium Fragment
10x Ingot
30x Fiber
1x Ancient Civilization Parts
14Pal Essence Condenser20x Paldium Fragment
20x Ingot
5x Ancient Civilization Parts
17Mega Grappling Gun20x Paldium Fragment
20x Ingot
50x Fiber
4x Ancient Civilization Parts
20Average Feed Bag10x Wood
30x Fiber
10x Leather
22Hip Lantern20x Ingot
10x Wood
10x Flame Organ
10x Ancient Civilization Parts
26Large Feed Bag20x Wood
50x Fiber
20x Leather
29Single-shot Sphere Launcher50x Ingot
100x Stone
50x Paldium Fragment
5x Ancient Civilization Parts
32Giga Grappling Gun30x Paldium Fragment
30x Ingot
80x Fiber
8x Ancient Civilization Parts
35Huge Feed Bag30x Wood
90x Fiber
35x Leather
10x Carbon Fiber
38Scatter Sphere Launcher50x Refined Ingot
15x Polymer
50x Paldium Fragment
30x Carbon Fiber
10x Ancient Civilization Parts
40Lily’s Spear20x Paldium Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x High Quality Cloth
50x Wood
20x Ancient Civilization Parts
42Decal Gun Set30x Ingot
10x Polymer
15x Paldium Fragment
3x Ancient Civilization Parts
45Giant Feed Bag50x Wood
200x Fiber
50x Leather
20x Carbon Fiber
47Hyper Grappling Gun40x Paldium Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x Carbon Fiber
20x Polymer
15x Ancient Civilization Parts
50Homing Sphere Launcher100x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Polymer
200x Paldium Fragment
50x Carbon Fiber
20x Ancient Civilization Parts
related content
Read Article How to get Flour in Palworld
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Flour in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How many people are playing Palworld? Player count and active users
A character riding a flying Jetragon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many people are playing Palworld? Player count and active users
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Pal Fluffy Bed Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find Milk in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find Milk in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to farm Leather in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Leather in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 21, 2024
