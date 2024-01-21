Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item

Palworld has plenty of unlockable items to aid your adventure and help you build a behemoth of a base, though some parts of the Technology tree are hidden.
Pals in Palworld have a variety of Partner Skills for you to utilize, but many require you to craft a specific item that’s only revealed to you once you have that Pal in your collection. If you’re yet to add it to your squad, it will simply say “Unknown Item.”
We’ve sunk hours into Palworld to get an almost complete full Technology tree for you to look through, with a separate section for all the Ancient Technology items there are to unlock.
Full Palworld Technology tree and crafting requirements
With each level you earn in Palworld, new items become available to learn in the Technology tree, and you’ll receive Technology Points that you can spend unlocking crafting recipes. As you catch more Pals, more crafting recipes unlock, so it’s worth checking the Technology tree regularly.
|Level
|Item
|Crafting Requirements
|1
|Primitive Workbench
|2x Wood
|1
|Stone Axe
|5x Stone
5x Wood
|1
|Stone Pickaxe
|5x Stone
5x Wood
|1
|Hand-held Torch
|2x Stone
2x Wood
|1
|Wooden Club
|5x Wood
|2
|Palbox
|1x Paldium Fragment
8x Wood
3x Stone
|2
|Pal Sphere
|1x Paldium Fragment
3x Wood
3x Stone
|2
|Campfire
|10x Wood
|2
|Wooden Chest
|15x Wood
5x Stone
|2
|Repair Bench
|10x Wood
10x Stone
|2
|Wooden Structure Set
|2x Wood
|3
|Old Bow
|30x Wood
5x Stone
15x Fiber
|3
|Arrow
|1x Wood
1x Stone
|3
|Shoddy Bed
|20x Wood
5x Fiber
1x Wool
|3
|Straw Pal Bed
|10x Wood
5x Fiber
|3
|Repair Kit
|5x Fiber
5x Stone
|3
|Cloth
|2x Wool
|4
|Common Shield
|10x Paldium Fragment
20x Wood
20x Stone
10x Fiber
|4
|Stone Spear
|18x Wood
6x Stone
|4
|Cloth Outfit
|2x Cloth
|4
|Feed Box
|20x Wood
|4
|Alarm Bell
|5x Paldium Fragment
20x Stone
|4
|Hanging Trap
|10x Wood
5x Stone
|5
|Berry Plantation
|3x Berry Seeds
20x Wood
20x Stone
|5
|Ranch
|50x Wood
20x Stone
30x Fiber
|5
|Normal Parachute
|10x Wood
2x Cloth
|5
|Fire Bow
|40x Wood
8x Stone
20x Fiber
2x Flame Organ
|5
|Fire Arrow
|3x Wood
3x Stone
1x Flame Organ
|5
|Wooden Living Room Furniture Set
|20x Wood
5x Red Berries
|6
|Pal Gear Workbench
|10x Paldium Fragment
30x Wood
2x Cloth
|6
|Statue of Power
|20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
|6
|Mounted Torch
|5x Wood
2x Stone
|6
|Rushoar Saddle
|3x Leather
10x Stone
5x Paldium Fragment
|6
|Foxparks’ Harness
|3x Leather
5x Flame Organ
5x Paldium Fragment
|6
|Wooden Tavern Furniture Set
|30x Wood
5x Stone
|7
|Logging Site
|50x Wood
20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
|7
|Stone Pit
|50x Stone
20x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
|7
|Sign
|10x Wood
|7
|Bat
|30x Wood
10x Stone
|7
|Melpaca Statue
|3x Leather
5x Wool
5x Paldium Fragment
|7
|Celaray’s Gloves
|5x Cloth
3x Pal Fluids
5x Paldium Fragment
|8
|Crusher
|50x Wood
20x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
|8
|Poison Bow
|40x Wood
8x Stone
20x Fiber
2x Venom Gland
|8
|Poison Arrow
|3x Wood
3x Stone
1x Venom Gland
|8
|Jolthog’s Gloves
|5x Cloth
5x Electric Organ
5x Paldium Fragment
|8
|Deadream’s Necklace
|5x Leather
10x Fiber
10x Paldium Fragment
|8
|Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set
|30x Wood
5x Stone
|9
|Tropical Outfit
|3x Cloth
2x Flame Organ
|9
|Tundra Outfit
|3x Cloth
2x Ice Organ
|9
|Hot Spring
|30x Wood
15x Stone
10x Paldium Fragment
10x Pal Fluids
|9
|Sandbag
|10x Wood
10x Stone
|9
|Direhowl’s Saddled Harness
|10x Leather
20x Wood
15x Fiber
10x Paldium Fragment
|9
|Killamari’s Gloves
|5x Cloth
5x Venom Gland
10x Paldium Fragment
|10
|Three Show Bow
|50x Wood
12x Stone
30x Fiber
|10
|Primitive Furnace
|20x Wood
50x Stone
3x Flame Organ
|10
|Feathered Hair Band
|10x Fiber
5x Paldium Fragment
|10
|Bear Trap (Small)
|5x Ingot
|10
|Nail
|1x Ingot
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|Metal Axe
|15x Stone
20x Wood
5x Ingot
|11
|Metal Pickaxe
|15x Stone
20x Wood
5x Ingot
|11
|High Quality Workbench
|15x Ingot
50x Wood
10x Nail
|11
|Wooden Gate
|10x Wood
|11
|Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun
|5x Ingot
10x Stone
20x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
|11
|Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves
|6x Cloth
6x Ice Organ
6x Paldium Fragment
|12
|Pelt Armor
|10x Leather
|12
|Meat Cleaver
|5x Ingot
20x Wood
5x Stone
|12
|Medieval Medicine Workbench
|30x Wood
5x Nail
10x Paldium Fragment
|12
|Tanzee’s Assault Rifle
|5x Ingot
15x Stone
15x Wood
10x Paldium Fragment
|12
|Eikthyrdeer Saddle
|5x Leather
20x Fiber
10x Ingot
3x Horn
15x Paldium Fragment
|12
|Houseplant Set
|10x Wood
5x Fiber
|13
|Crossbow
|50x Wood
40x Stone
10x Ingot
5x Nail
|13
|Metal Spear
|27x Wood
12x Stone
10x Ingot
|13
|Training Dummy
|20x Wood
5x Fiber
5x Paldium Fragment
|13
|Cooler Box
|20x Ingot
20x Stone
5x Ice Organ
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|Chillet Saddle
|10x Leather
20x Fiber
5x cloth
20x Paldium Fragment
|14
|Mega Sphere
|1x Paldium Fragment
1x Ingot
5x Wood
5x Stone
|14
|Sphere Workbench
|10x Paldium Fragment
30x Wood
10x Nail
|14
|Wall Torch
|5x Wood
2x Stone
|14
|Sweepa Saddle
|3x Leather
8x Cloth
10x Paldium Fragment
|14
|Univolt Saddle
|10x Leather
5x Ingot
10x Electric Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
|15
|Fire Arrow Crossbow
|50x Wood
50x Stone
15x Ingot
5x Nail
5x Flame Organ
|15
|Wheat Plantation
|3x Wheat Seeds
35x Wood
35x Stone
|15
|Mill
|50x Wood
40x Stone
|15
|Monitoring Stand
|30x Wood
10x Stone
|15
|Viewing Cage
|10x Paldium Fragment
10x Wood
20x Stone
|15
|Nitewing Saddle
|20x Leather
10x cloth
15x Ingot
20x Fiber
20x Paldium Fragment
|14
|Antique Storage Set
|40x Wood
2x Nail
|16
|Mega Shield
|5x Ancient Civilization Parts
30x Paldium Fragment
|16
|Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
|15x Leather
4x Flame Organ
|16
|Metal Chest
|15x Ingot
30x Wood
|16
|Wooden Defensive Wall
|10x Wood
|16
|Arsox Saddle
|15x Leather
25x Fiber
10x Flame Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
|16
|Wall-mounted Houseplant Set
|10x Fiber
|17
|Poison Arrow Crossbow
|50x Wood
50x Stone
15x Ingot
5x Nail
5x Venom Gland
|17
|Cooking Pot
|20x Wood
15x Ingot
3x Flame Organ
|17
|Heater
|20x Ingot
10x Charcoal
5x Flame Organ
|17
|Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher
|20x Ingot
20x Stone
30x Wood
20x Paldium Fragment
|17
|Flopie’s Necklace
|10x Leather
20x Fiber
5x Ingot
15x Paldium Fragment
|17
|Fireplace Set
|30x Wood
15x Stone
5x Charcoal
|18
|Mega Glider
|50x Wood
10x Bone
20x Cloth
|18
|Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
|15x Leather
4x Ice Organ
|18
|Stone Structure Set
|3x Stone
|18
|Cooler
|20x Ingot
20x Stone
5x Ice Organ
|18
|Tocotoco’s Gloves
|10x Cloth
10x Leather
15x Fiber
10x Flame Organ
15x Paldium Fragment
|18
|Carpet Set
|3x Cloth
1x Venom Gland
|19
|Breeding Farm
|100x Wood
20x Stone
50x Fiber
|19
|Cement
|50x Stone
1x Bone
1x Pal Fluids
|19
|Large Toolbox
|40x Ingot
100x Wood
15x Nail
|19
|Dinossom Saddle
|15x Leather
30x Fiber
10x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
|19
|Digtoise’s Headband
|20x Leather
30x Fiber
10x Ingot
50x Stone
20x Paldium Fragment
|19
|Antique Chair Set
|10x Wood
|20
|Giga Sphere
|2x Paldium Fragment
2x Ingot
7x Wood
7x Stone
|20
|Weapon Workbench
|15x Ingot
50x Wood
10x Nail
|20
|Flame Cauldron
|50x Ingot
100x Wood
20x Flame Organ
|20
|Broncherry Saddle
|20x Leather
30x Fiber
15x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
|20
|Hangyu’s Gloves
|5x Cloth
3x Leather
10x Fiber
3x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
|20
|Antique Storage Cabinet Set
|30x Wood
10x Fiber
|21
|Musket
|25x Ingot
5x High Quality Pal Oil
30x Wood
|21
|Gunpowder
|2x Charcoal
1x Sulfur
|21
|Coarse Ammo
|1x Ingot
1x Gunpowder
|21
|Vanwyrm Saddle
|20x Leather
10x Flame Organ
15x Ingot
30x Fiber
20x Paldium Fragment
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|Antique Desk Set
|25x Wood
5x Fiber
5x Stone
|22
|Stun Baton
|20x Ingot
20x Electric Organ
|22
|Bear Trap (Large)
|20x Ingot
|22
|Kingpaca Saddle
|20x Leather
20x Fiber
15x Ingot
30x Wool
20x Paldium Fragment
|22
|Dazzi’s Necklace
|15x Leather
15x Fiber
10x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
|22
|Antique Couch Set
|10x Wood
2x Cloth
1x Flame Organ
|23
|Metal Armor
|30x Ingot
10x Leather
5x Cloth
|23
|Metal Helm
|20x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
|23
|Water Fountain
|100x Ingot
200x Stone
20x Pal Fluids
|23
|TBC
|TBC
|23
|Galeclaw’s Gloves
|20x Cloth
20x Leather
30x Fiber
30x Paldium Fragment
|23
|Antique Bath Set
|1x Cloth
20x Stone
1x Ingot
|24
|Fluffy Pal Bed
|10x Cloth
30x Wood
5x Nail
10x Fiber
|24
|Flower Bed
|50x Wood
100x Stone
40x Cement
20x Beautiful Flower
|24
|Aquadon Terra Saddle
|6x Leather
6x Ingot
12x Paldium Fragment
|24
|TBC
|TBC
|24
|TBC
|TBC
|24
|Antique Mirror Set
|10x Wood
10x Stone
2x Paldium Fragment
|25
|Makeshift Handgun
|35x Ingot
10x High Quality Pal Oil
30x Fiber
|25
|Heat Resistant Metal Armor
|40x Ingot
13x Leather
8x Cloth
8x Flame Organ
|25
|Silo
|300x Wood
100x Stone
100x Fiber
|25
|Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher
|60x Ingot
24x High Quality Pal Oil
48x Paldium Fragment
|25
|TBC
|TBC
|25
|Piano Furniture Set
|100x Wood
20x Fiber
5x Ingot
|26
|Power Generator
|50x Ingot
20x Electric Organ
|26
|Lamp
|10x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
20x Wood
|26
|Mounted Crossbow
|30x Ingot
30x Wood
15x Stone
5x Nail
|26
|TBC
|TBC
|26
|TBC
|TBC
|26
|Metal Shelf Set
|20x Ingot
1x Nail
|27
|Hyper Sphere
|3x Paldium Fragment
3x Ingot
10x Wood
2x Cement
|27
|Sphere Assembly Line
|30x Paldium Fragment
50x Wood
100x Ingot
20x Nail
|27
|Cold Resistant Metal Armor
|40x Ingot
13x Leather
8x Cloth
8x Ice Organ
|27
|Ceiling Lamp
|20x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
|27
|TBC
|TBC
|27
|Bathroom Set
|5x Wood
20x Stone
2x Ingot
|28
|Giga Shield
|15x Ancient Civilization Parts
50x Paldium Fragment
|28
|Production Assembly Line
|100x Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
10x Cement
|28
|Stump and Axe
|150x Wood
40x Ingot
30x Stone
|28
|TBC
|TBC
|28
|TBC
|TBC
|28
|Antique High Quality Furniture Set
|10x Wood
3x Cloth
1x Ingot
|29
|Handgun
|50x Ingot
15x High Quality Pal Oil
|29
|Handgun Ammo
|1x Ingot
1x Gunpowder
|29
|Defensive Wall
|10x Stone
1x Cement
|29
|Dinossom Lux Saddle
|18x Leather
36x Fiber
12x Ingot
23x Paldium Fragment
|29
|Reindrix Saddle
|25x Leather
10x Ice Organ
20x Ingot
20x Horn
25x Paldium Fragment
|30
|Mine
|5x Ingot
2x Flame Organ
|30
|Fine Bed
|10x Cloth
50x Wood
10x Nail
20x Fiber
|30
|Metal Structure Set
|1x Ingot
2x Stone
|30
|Pickaxe and Helmet
|50x Wood
50x Stone
50x Ingot
|30
|TBC
|TBC
|30
|Pyrin Saddle
|25x Leather
30x Fiber
20x Flame Organ
15x Ingot
25x Paldium Fragment
|31
|High Quality Hot Spring
|100x Stone
100x Wood
30x Paldium Fragment
20x Cement
|31
|Frag Grenade
|10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Gunpowder
|31
|Stone Gate
|10x Stone
1x Cement
|31
|TBC
|TBC
|31
|TBC
|TBC
|31
|Clock Set
|Clock Set
|32
|Production Assembly Line II
|100x Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
10x High Quality Pal Oil
|32
|Shock Grenade
|10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Electric Organ
|32
|Tomato Plantation
|3x Tomato Seeds
70x Wood
50x Stone
5x Pal Fluids
|32
|Witch Cauldron
|50x Ingot
50x Stone
15x Pal Fluids
15x High Quality Pal Oil
|32
|TBC
|TBC
|32
|Storage Container Set
|100x Ingot
|33
|Polymer
|2x High Quality Pal Oil
|33
|Electric Mine
|5x Ingot
2x Electric Organ
|33
|Snowman
|50x Ice Organ
50x Wood
20x Cloth
|33
|TBC
|TBC
|33
|TBC
|TBC
|33
|Metal Chair and Desk Set
|3x Ingot
|34
|Improved Furnace
|100x Stone
30x Cement
15x Flame Organ
|34
|Refined Metal Axe
|30x Stone
40x Wood
10x Refined Ingot
|34
|Refined Metal Pickaxe
|30x Stone
40x Wood
10x Refined Ingot
|34
|Refined Metal Spear
|36x Wood
18x Stone
10x Refined Ingot
|34
|TBC
|TBC
|34
|Antique Lamp Set
|30x Wood
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
|35
|Ultra Sphere
|5x Paldium Fragment
5x Refined Ingot
2x Carbon Fiber
3x Cement
|35
|Sphere Assembly Line II
|100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
50x Paldium Fragment
|35
|Circuit Board
|4x Pure Quartz
2x Polymer
|35
|Carbon Fiber
|2x Coal
|35
|TBC
|TBC
|35
|Ironwood Table Set
|10x Wood
2x Ingot
|36
|Single-shot Rifle
|20x Refined Ingot
5x Polymer
|36
|Rifle Ammo
|1x Refined Ingot
2x Gunpowder
|36
|High Quality Cloth
|10x Wool
|36
|Large Pal Bed
|10x High Quality Cloth
60x Wood
20x Nail
30x Fiber
|36
|TBC
|TBC
|36
|Outdoor Furniture Set
|20x Wood
10x Ingot
|37
|Refined Metal Armor
|30x Refined Ingot
15x Leather
2x High Quality Cloth
|37
|Refined Metal Helm
|20x Refined Ingot
15x Paldium Fragment
|37
|Ice Grenade
|10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Ice Organ
|37
|TBC
|TBC
|37
|Ice Reptyro Saddle
|24x Leather
24x Ingot
24x Ice Organ
24x Paldium Fragment
|37
|Metal Barrel Set
|10x Ingot
1x Flame Organ
|38
|Refrigerator
|50x Refined Ingot
20x Polymer
15x Ice Organ
5x Circuit Board
|38
|Lettuce Plantation
|3x Lettuce Seeds
100x Wood
70x Stone
10x Pal Fluids
|38
|Ice Mine
|5x Ingot
2x Ice Organ
|38
|TBC
|TBC
|38
|TBC
|TBC
|39
|Double-barreled Shotgun
|30x Refined Ingot
7x Polymer
|39
|Shotgun Shells
|1x Refined Ingot
3x Gunpowder
|39
|Refined Metal Chest
|20x Refined Ingot
50x Wood
20x Nail
|39
|TBC
|TBC
|39
|Leather Chair Set
|10x Wood
2x Leather
1x Cloth
|40
|Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|40x Refined Ingot
20x Leather
3x High Quality Cloth
12x Flame Organ
|40
|Giga Glider
|20x Refined Ingot
100x Wood
20x Carbon Fiber
10x High Quality Cloth
|40
|Mounted Machine Gun
|30x Ingot
10x Nail
15x Cement
|40
|Suzaku Saddle
|20x Leather
25x Refined Metal Ingot
20x Flame Organ
40x Paldium Fragment
|40
|TBC
|TBC
|40
|Street Lamp Set
|20x Ingot
3x Electric Organ
3x Nail
|41
|Incendiary Grenade
|10x Fiber
10x Stone
1x Flame Organ
|41
|Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|40x Refined Ingot
20x Leather
3x High Quality Cloth
12x Ice Organ
|41
|Electric Kitchen
|30x Refined Ingot
5x Circuit Board
20x Charcoal
5x Flame Organ
|41
|Electric Heater
|30x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Ingot
10x Flame Organ
|41
|Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle
|24x Leather
12x Ice Organ
18x Ingot
36x Fiber
24x Paldium Fragment
|41
|Amusement Furniture Set
|20x Ingot
20x Fiber
|42
|Pump-action Shotgun
|30x Refined Ingot
20x Polymer
40x Carbon Fiber
|42
|Production Assembly Line II
|100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
|42
|Electric Cooler
|30x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Ingot
10x Ice Organ
|42
|Iron Gate
|10x Ingot
1x Cement
|42
|Ice Kingpaca Saddle
|24x Leather
24x Fiber
18x Ingot
36x Wool
24x Paldium Fragment
|42
|Emergency Exit Sign
|1x Polymer
1x Electric Organ
|43
|Hyper Shield
|30x Ancient Civilization Parts
100x Paldium Fragment
|43
|Electric Medicine Workbench
|40x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
20x Carbon Fiber
|43
|Metal Defensive Wall
|10x Ingot
1x Cement
|43
|TBC
|TBC
|43
|TBC
|TBC
|44
|Legendary Sphere
|10x Paldium Fragment
5x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Carbon Fiber
5x Cement
|44
|Electric Furnace
|40x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
20x Polymer
20x Carbon Fiber
|44
|Sword
|30x Refined Ingot
20x Wood
20x Stone
|44
|Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher
|100x Refined Ingot
35x Polymer
100x Ingot
85x Paldium Fragment
|44
|TBC
|TBC
|45
|Assault Rifle
|40x Refined Ingot
10x Polymer
30x Carbon Fiber
|45
|Assault Rifle Ammo
|1x Refined Ingot
2x Gunpowder
|45
|TBC
|TBC
|45
|Mammorest Cryst Saddle
|60x Leather
84x Fiber
12x High Quality Pal Oil
120x Wood
72x Paldium Fragment
|45
|Traffic Control Set
|1x Polymer
|46
|Pal Metal Armor
|20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Leather
4x High Quality Cloth
|46
|Pal Metal Helm
|20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
|46
|Large Mounted Lamp
|50x Ingot
5x Circuit Board
5x Nail
|46
|TBC
|TBC
|46
|Road Sign Set
|5x Ingot
|47
|Weapon Assembly Line II
|100x Refined Ingot
10x Circuit Board
30x Nail
|47
|Large Ceiling Lamp
|50x Ingot
5x Circuit Board
5x Nail
|47
|TBC
|TBC
|47
|TBC
|TBC
|48
|Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|30x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Leather
6x High Quality Cloth
16x Flame Organ
|48
|Electric Pylon
|100x Ingot
30x Electric Organ
20x Circuit Board
|48
|TBC
|TBC
|48
|TBC
|TBC
|48
|Barricade Set
|5x Ingot
|49
|Rocket Launcher
|75x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Polymer
50x Carbon Fiber
|49
|Rocket Ammo
|1x Pal Metal Ingot
5x Gunpowder
|49
|TBC
|TBC
|49
|TBC
|TBC
|50
|Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|30x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Leather
6x High Quality Cloth
16x Ice Organ
|50
|Mounted Missile Launcher
|100x Refined Ingot
20x Circuit Board
20x Nail
50x Cement
|50
|TBC
|TBC
Full Palworld Ancient Technology tree and crafting requirements
Ancient Technology items in Palworld are less common than the standard crafting recipes and often require more advanced materials to craft. To unlock these recipes, you’ll need Ancient Technology Points, which are harder to obtain.
Many of the items unlocked in the Ancient Technology tree, like the Egg Incubator, require Ancient Civilization Parts to construct, so you’ll have to do a fair amount of work to add them to your collection.
|7
|Egg Incubator
|10x Paldium Fragment
5x Cloth
30x Stone
2x Ancient Civilization Parts
|10
|Small Feed Bag
|5x Wood
10x Fiber
3x Leather
|12
|Grappling Gun
|10x Paldium Fragment
10x Ingot
30x Fiber
1x Ancient Civilization Parts
|14
|Pal Essence Condenser
|20x Paldium Fragment
20x Ingot
5x Ancient Civilization Parts
|17
|Mega Grappling Gun
|20x Paldium Fragment
20x Ingot
50x Fiber
4x Ancient Civilization Parts
|20
|Average Feed Bag
|10x Wood
30x Fiber
10x Leather
|22
|Hip Lantern
|20x Ingot
10x Wood
10x Flame Organ
10x Ancient Civilization Parts
|26
|Large Feed Bag
|20x Wood
50x Fiber
20x Leather
|29
|Single-shot Sphere Launcher
|50x Ingot
100x Stone
50x Paldium Fragment
5x Ancient Civilization Parts
|32
|Giga Grappling Gun
|30x Paldium Fragment
30x Ingot
80x Fiber
8x Ancient Civilization Parts
|35
|Huge Feed Bag
|30x Wood
90x Fiber
35x Leather
10x Carbon Fiber
|38
|Scatter Sphere Launcher
|50x Refined Ingot
15x Polymer
50x Paldium Fragment
30x Carbon Fiber
10x Ancient Civilization Parts
|40
|Lily’s Spear
|20x Paldium Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x High Quality Cloth
50x Wood
20x Ancient Civilization Parts
|42
|Decal Gun Set
|30x Ingot
10x Polymer
15x Paldium Fragment
3x Ancient Civilization Parts
|45
|Giant Feed Bag
|50x Wood
200x Fiber
50x Leather
20x Carbon Fiber
|47
|Hyper Grappling Gun
|40x Paldium Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x Carbon Fiber
20x Polymer
15x Ancient Civilization Parts
|50
|Homing Sphere Launcher
|100x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Polymer
200x Paldium Fragment
50x Carbon Fiber
20x Ancient Civilization Parts