Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item

Palworld has plenty of unlockable items to aid your adventure and help you build a behemoth of a base, though some parts of the Technology tree are hidden.

Pals in Palworld have a variety of Partner Skills for you to utilize, but many require you to craft a specific item that’s only revealed to you once you have that Pal in your collection. If you’re yet to add it to your squad, it will simply say “Unknown Item.”

We’ve sunk hours into Palworld to get an almost complete full Technology tree for you to look through, with a separate section for all the Ancient Technology items there are to unlock.

Full Palworld Technology tree and crafting requirements

There’s plenty to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With each level you earn in Palworld, new items become available to learn in the Technology tree, and you’ll receive Technology Points that you can spend unlocking crafting recipes. As you catch more Pals, more crafting recipes unlock, so it’s worth checking the Technology tree regularly.

Level Item Crafting Requirements 1 Primitive Workbench 2x Wood 1 Stone Axe 5x Stone

5x Wood 1 Stone Pickaxe 5x Stone

5x Wood 1 Hand-held Torch 2x Stone

2x Wood 1 Wooden Club 5x Wood 2 Palbox 1x Paldium Fragment

8x Wood

3x Stone 2 Pal Sphere 1x Paldium Fragment

3x Wood

3x Stone 2 Campfire 10x Wood 2 Wooden Chest 15x Wood

5x Stone 2 Repair Bench 10x Wood

10x Stone 2 Wooden Structure Set 2x Wood 3 Old Bow 30x Wood

5x Stone

15x Fiber 3 Arrow 1x Wood

1x Stone 3 Shoddy Bed 20x Wood

5x Fiber

1x Wool 3 Straw Pal Bed 10x Wood

5x Fiber 3 Repair Kit 5x Fiber

5x Stone 3 Cloth 2x Wool 4 Common Shield 10x Paldium Fragment

20x Wood

20x Stone

10x Fiber 4 Stone Spear 18x Wood

6x Stone 4 Cloth Outfit 2x Cloth 4 Feed Box 20x Wood 4 Alarm Bell 5x Paldium Fragment

20x Stone 4 Hanging Trap 10x Wood

5x Stone 5 Berry Plantation 3x Berry Seeds

20x Wood

20x Stone 5 Ranch 50x Wood

20x Stone

30x Fiber 5 Normal Parachute 10x Wood

2x Cloth 5 Fire Bow 40x Wood

8x Stone

20x Fiber

2x Flame Organ 5 Fire Arrow 3x Wood

3x Stone

1x Flame Organ 5 Wooden Living Room Furniture Set 20x Wood

5x Red Berries 6 Pal Gear Workbench 10x Paldium Fragment

30x Wood

2x Cloth 6 Statue of Power 20x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment 6 Mounted Torch 5x Wood

2x Stone 6 Rushoar Saddle 3x Leather

10x Stone

5x Paldium Fragment 6 Foxparks’ Harness 3x Leather

5x Flame Organ

5x Paldium Fragment 6 Wooden Tavern Furniture Set 30x Wood

5x Stone 7 Logging Site 50x Wood

20x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment 7 Stone Pit 50x Stone

20x Wood

10x Paldium Fragment 7 Sign 10x Wood 7 Bat 30x Wood

10x Stone 7 Melpaca Statue 3x Leather

5x Wool

5x Paldium Fragment 7 Celaray’s Gloves 5x Cloth

3x Pal Fluids

5x Paldium Fragment 8 Crusher 50x Wood

20x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment 8 Poison Bow 40x Wood

8x Stone

20x Fiber

2x Venom Gland 8 Poison Arrow 3x Wood

3x Stone

1x Venom Gland 8 Jolthog’s Gloves 5x Cloth

5x Electric Organ

5x Paldium Fragment 8 Deadream’s Necklace 5x Leather

10x Fiber

10x Paldium Fragment 8 Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set 30x Wood

5x Stone 9 Tropical Outfit 3x Cloth

2x Flame Organ 9 Tundra Outfit 3x Cloth

2x Ice Organ 9 Hot Spring 30x Wood

15x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment

10x Pal Fluids 9 Sandbag 10x Wood

10x Stone 9 Direhowl’s Saddled Harness 10x Leather

20x Wood

15x Fiber

10x Paldium Fragment 9 Killamari’s Gloves 5x Cloth

5x Venom Gland

10x Paldium Fragment 10 Three Show Bow 50x Wood

12x Stone

30x Fiber 10 Primitive Furnace 20x Wood

50x Stone

3x Flame Organ 10 Feathered Hair Band 10x Fiber

5x Paldium Fragment 10 Bear Trap (Small) 5x Ingot 10 Nail 1x Ingot 10 TBC TBC 11 Metal Axe 15x Stone

20x Wood

5x Ingot 11 Metal Pickaxe 15x Stone

20x Wood

5x Ingot 11 High Quality Workbench 15x Ingot

50x Wood

10x Nail 11 Wooden Gate 10x Wood 11 Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun 5x Ingot

10x Stone

20x Wood

10x Paldium Fragment 11 Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves 6x Cloth

6x Ice Organ

6x Paldium Fragment 12 Pelt Armor 10x Leather 12 Meat Cleaver 5x Ingot

20x Wood

5x Stone 12 Medieval Medicine Workbench 30x Wood

5x Nail

10x Paldium Fragment 12 Tanzee’s Assault Rifle 5x Ingot

15x Stone

15x Wood

10x Paldium Fragment 12 Eikthyrdeer Saddle 5x Leather

20x Fiber

10x Ingot

3x Horn

15x Paldium Fragment 12 Houseplant Set 10x Wood

5x Fiber 13 Crossbow 50x Wood

40x Stone

10x Ingot

5x Nail 13 Metal Spear 27x Wood

12x Stone

10x Ingot 13 Training Dummy 20x Wood

5x Fiber

5x Paldium Fragment 13 Cooler Box 20x Ingot

20x Stone

5x Ice Organ 13 TBC TBC 13 Chillet Saddle 10x Leather

20x Fiber

5x cloth

20x Paldium Fragment 14 Mega Sphere 1x Paldium Fragment

1x Ingot

5x Wood

5x Stone 14 Sphere Workbench 10x Paldium Fragment

30x Wood

10x Nail 14 Wall Torch 5x Wood

2x Stone 14 Sweepa Saddle 3x Leather

8x Cloth

10x Paldium Fragment 14 Univolt Saddle 10x Leather

5x Ingot

10x Electric Organ

15x Paldium Fragment 15 Fire Arrow Crossbow 50x Wood

50x Stone

15x Ingot

5x Nail

5x Flame Organ 15 Wheat Plantation 3x Wheat Seeds

35x Wood

35x Stone 15 Mill 50x Wood

40x Stone 15 Monitoring Stand 30x Wood

10x Stone 15 Viewing Cage 10x Paldium Fragment

10x Wood

20x Stone 15 Nitewing Saddle 20x Leather

10x cloth

15x Ingot

20x Fiber

20x Paldium Fragment 14 Antique Storage Set 40x Wood

2x Nail 16 Mega Shield 5x Ancient Civilization Parts

30x Paldium Fragment 16 Heat Resistant Pelt Armor 15x Leather

4x Flame Organ 16 Metal Chest 15x Ingot

30x Wood 16 Wooden Defensive Wall 10x Wood 16 Arsox Saddle 15x Leather

25x Fiber

10x Flame Organ

15x Paldium Fragment 16 Wall-mounted Houseplant Set 10x Fiber 17 Poison Arrow Crossbow 50x Wood

50x Stone

15x Ingot

5x Nail

5x Venom Gland 17 Cooking Pot 20x Wood

15x Ingot

3x Flame Organ 17 Heater 20x Ingot

10x Charcoal

5x Flame Organ 17 Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher 20x Ingot

20x Stone

30x Wood

20x Paldium Fragment 17 Flopie’s Necklace 10x Leather

20x Fiber

5x Ingot

15x Paldium Fragment 17 Fireplace Set 30x Wood

15x Stone

5x Charcoal 18 Mega Glider 50x Wood

10x Bone

20x Cloth 18 Cold Resistant Pelt Armor 15x Leather

4x Ice Organ 18 Stone Structure Set 3x Stone 18 Cooler 20x Ingot

20x Stone

5x Ice Organ 18 Tocotoco’s Gloves 10x Cloth

10x Leather

15x Fiber

10x Flame Organ

15x Paldium Fragment 18 Carpet Set 3x Cloth

1x Venom Gland 19 Breeding Farm 100x Wood

20x Stone

50x Fiber 19 Cement 50x Stone

1x Bone

1x Pal Fluids 19 Large Toolbox 40x Ingot

100x Wood

15x Nail 19 Dinossom Saddle 15x Leather

30x Fiber

10x Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment 19 Digtoise’s Headband 20x Leather

30x Fiber

10x Ingot

50x Stone

20x Paldium Fragment 19 Antique Chair Set 10x Wood 20 Giga Sphere 2x Paldium Fragment

2x Ingot

7x Wood

7x Stone 20 Weapon Workbench 15x Ingot

50x Wood

10x Nail 20 Flame Cauldron 50x Ingot

100x Wood

20x Flame Organ 20 Broncherry Saddle 20x Leather

30x Fiber

15x Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment 20 Hangyu’s Gloves 5x Cloth

3x Leather

10x Fiber

3x Ingot

10x Paldium Fragment 20 Antique Storage Cabinet Set 30x Wood

10x Fiber 21 Musket 25x Ingot

5x High Quality Pal Oil

30x Wood 21 Gunpowder 2x Charcoal

1x Sulfur 21 Coarse Ammo 1x Ingot

1x Gunpowder 21 Vanwyrm Saddle 20x Leather

10x Flame Organ

15x Ingot

30x Fiber

20x Paldium Fragment 21 TBC TBC 21 Antique Desk Set 25x Wood

5x Fiber

5x Stone 22 Stun Baton 20x Ingot

20x Electric Organ 22 Bear Trap (Large) 20x Ingot 22 Kingpaca Saddle 20x Leather

20x Fiber

15x Ingot

30x Wool

20x Paldium Fragment 22 Dazzi’s Necklace 15x Leather

15x Fiber

10x Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment 22 Antique Couch Set 10x Wood

2x Cloth

1x Flame Organ 23 Metal Armor 30x Ingot

10x Leather

5x Cloth 23 Metal Helm 20x Ingot

10x Paldium Fragment 23 Water Fountain 100x Ingot

200x Stone

20x Pal Fluids 23 TBC TBC 23 Galeclaw’s Gloves 20x Cloth

20x Leather

30x Fiber

30x Paldium Fragment 23 Antique Bath Set 1x Cloth

20x Stone

1x Ingot 24 Fluffy Pal Bed 10x Cloth

30x Wood

5x Nail

10x Fiber 24 Flower Bed 50x Wood

100x Stone

40x Cement

20x Beautiful Flower 24 Aquadon Terra Saddle 6x Leather

6x Ingot

12x Paldium Fragment 24 TBC TBC 24 TBC TBC 24 Antique Mirror Set 10x Wood

10x Stone

2x Paldium Fragment 25 Makeshift Handgun 35x Ingot

10x High Quality Pal Oil

30x Fiber 25 Heat Resistant Metal Armor 40x Ingot

13x Leather

8x Cloth

8x Flame Organ 25 Silo 300x Wood

100x Stone

100x Fiber 25 Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher 60x Ingot

24x High Quality Pal Oil

48x Paldium Fragment 25 TBC TBC 25 Piano Furniture Set 100x Wood

20x Fiber

5x Ingot 26 Power Generator 50x Ingot

20x Electric Organ 26 Lamp 10x Ingot

3x Electric Organ

3x Nail

20x Wood 26 Mounted Crossbow 30x Ingot

30x Wood

15x Stone

5x Nail 26 TBC TBC 26 TBC TBC 26 Metal Shelf Set 20x Ingot

1x Nail 27 Hyper Sphere 3x Paldium Fragment

3x Ingot

10x Wood

2x Cement 27 Sphere Assembly Line 30x Paldium Fragment

50x Wood

100x Ingot

20x Nail 27 Cold Resistant Metal Armor 40x Ingot

13x Leather

8x Cloth

8x Ice Organ 27 Ceiling Lamp 20x Ingot

3x Electric Organ

3x Nail 27 TBC TBC 27 Bathroom Set 5x Wood

20x Stone

2x Ingot 28 Giga Shield 15x Ancient Civilization Parts

50x Paldium Fragment 28 Production Assembly Line 100x Ingot

50x Wood

20x Nail

10x Cement 28 Stump and Axe 150x Wood

40x Ingot

30x Stone 28 TBC TBC 28 TBC TBC 28 Antique High Quality Furniture Set 10x Wood

3x Cloth

1x Ingot 29 Handgun 50x Ingot

15x High Quality Pal Oil 29 Handgun Ammo 1x Ingot

1x Gunpowder 29 Defensive Wall 10x Stone

1x Cement 29 Dinossom Lux Saddle 18x Leather

36x Fiber

12x Ingot

23x Paldium Fragment 29 Reindrix Saddle 25x Leather

10x Ice Organ

20x Ingot

20x Horn

25x Paldium Fragment 30 Mine 5x Ingot

2x Flame Organ 30 Fine Bed 10x Cloth

50x Wood

10x Nail

20x Fiber 30 Metal Structure Set 1x Ingot

2x Stone 30 Pickaxe and Helmet 50x Wood

50x Stone

50x Ingot 30 TBC TBC 30 Pyrin Saddle 25x Leather

30x Fiber

20x Flame Organ

15x Ingot

25x Paldium Fragment 31 High Quality Hot Spring 100x Stone

100x Wood

30x Paldium Fragment

20x Cement 31 Frag Grenade 10x Fiber

10x Stone

1x Gunpowder 31 Stone Gate 10x Stone

1x Cement 31 TBC TBC 31 TBC TBC 31 Clock Set Clock Set 32 Production Assembly Line II 100x Ingot

50x Wood

20x Nail

10x High Quality Pal Oil 32 Shock Grenade 10x Fiber

10x Stone

1x Electric Organ 32 Tomato Plantation 3x Tomato Seeds

70x Wood

50x Stone

5x Pal Fluids 32 Witch Cauldron 50x Ingot

50x Stone

15x Pal Fluids

15x High Quality Pal Oil 32 TBC TBC 32 Storage Container Set 100x Ingot 33 Polymer 2x High Quality Pal Oil 33 Electric Mine 5x Ingot

2x Electric Organ 33 Snowman 50x Ice Organ

50x Wood

20x Cloth 33 TBC TBC 33 TBC TBC 33 Metal Chair and Desk Set 3x Ingot 34 Improved Furnace 100x Stone

30x Cement

15x Flame Organ 34 Refined Metal Axe 30x Stone

40x Wood

10x Refined Ingot 34 Refined Metal Pickaxe 30x Stone

40x Wood

10x Refined Ingot 34 Refined Metal Spear 36x Wood

18x Stone

10x Refined Ingot 34 TBC TBC 34 Antique Lamp Set 30x Wood

3x Electric Organ

3x Nail 35 Ultra Sphere 5x Paldium Fragment

5x Refined Ingot

2x Carbon Fiber

3x Cement 35 Sphere Assembly Line II 100x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

30x Nail

50x Paldium Fragment 35 Circuit Board 4x Pure Quartz

2x Polymer 35 Carbon Fiber 2x Coal 35 TBC TBC 35 Ironwood Table Set 10x Wood

2x Ingot 36 Single-shot Rifle 20x Refined Ingot

5x Polymer 36 Rifle Ammo 1x Refined Ingot

2x Gunpowder 36 High Quality Cloth 10x Wool 36 Large Pal Bed 10x High Quality Cloth

60x Wood

20x Nail

30x Fiber 36 TBC TBC 36 Outdoor Furniture Set 20x Wood

10x Ingot 37 Refined Metal Armor 30x Refined Ingot

15x Leather

2x High Quality Cloth 37 Refined Metal Helm 20x Refined Ingot

15x Paldium Fragment 37 Ice Grenade 10x Fiber

10x Stone

1x Ice Organ 37 TBC TBC 37 Ice Reptyro Saddle 24x Leather

24x Ingot

24x Ice Organ

24x Paldium Fragment 37 Metal Barrel Set 10x Ingot

1x Flame Organ 38 Refrigerator 50x Refined Ingot

20x Polymer

15x Ice Organ

5x Circuit Board 38 Lettuce Plantation 3x Lettuce Seeds

100x Wood

70x Stone

10x Pal Fluids 38 Ice Mine 5x Ingot

2x Ice Organ 38 TBC TBC 38 TBC TBC 39 Double-barreled Shotgun 30x Refined Ingot

7x Polymer 39 Shotgun Shells 1x Refined Ingot

3x Gunpowder 39 Refined Metal Chest 20x Refined Ingot

50x Wood

20x Nail 39 TBC TBC 39 Leather Chair Set 10x Wood

2x Leather

1x Cloth 40 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor 40x Refined Ingot

20x Leather

3x High Quality Cloth

12x Flame Organ 40 Giga Glider 20x Refined Ingot

100x Wood

20x Carbon Fiber

10x High Quality Cloth 40 Mounted Machine Gun 30x Ingot

10x Nail

15x Cement 40 Suzaku Saddle 20x Leather

25x Refined Metal Ingot

20x Flame Organ

40x Paldium Fragment 40 TBC TBC 40 Street Lamp Set 20x Ingot

3x Electric Organ

3x Nail 41 Incendiary Grenade 10x Fiber

10x Stone

1x Flame Organ 41 Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor 40x Refined Ingot

20x Leather

3x High Quality Cloth

12x Ice Organ 41 Electric Kitchen 30x Refined Ingot

5x Circuit Board

20x Charcoal

5x Flame Organ 41 Electric Heater 30x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

30x Ingot

10x Flame Organ 41 Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle 24x Leather

12x Ice Organ

18x Ingot

36x Fiber

24x Paldium Fragment 41 Amusement Furniture Set 20x Ingot

20x Fiber 42 Pump-action Shotgun 30x Refined Ingot

20x Polymer

40x Carbon Fiber 42 Production Assembly Line II 100x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

30x Nail 42 Electric Cooler 30x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

30x Ingot

10x Ice Organ 42 Iron Gate 10x Ingot

1x Cement 42 Ice Kingpaca Saddle 24x Leather

24x Fiber

18x Ingot

36x Wool

24x Paldium Fragment 42 Emergency Exit Sign 1x Polymer

1x Electric Organ 43 Hyper Shield 30x Ancient Civilization Parts

100x Paldium Fragment 43 Electric Medicine Workbench 40x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

20x Carbon Fiber 43 Metal Defensive Wall 10x Ingot

1x Cement 43 TBC TBC 43 TBC TBC 44 Legendary Sphere 10x Paldium Fragment

5x Pal Metal Ingot

3x Carbon Fiber

5x Cement 44 Electric Furnace 40x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

20x Polymer

20x Carbon Fiber 44 Sword 30x Refined Ingot

20x Wood

20x Stone 44 Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher 100x Refined Ingot

35x Polymer

100x Ingot

85x Paldium Fragment 44 TBC TBC 45 Assault Rifle 40x Refined Ingot

10x Polymer

30x Carbon Fiber 45 Assault Rifle Ammo 1x Refined Ingot

2x Gunpowder 45 TBC TBC 45 Mammorest Cryst Saddle 60x Leather

84x Fiber

12x High Quality Pal Oil

120x Wood

72x Paldium Fragment 45 Traffic Control Set 1x Polymer 46 Pal Metal Armor 20x Pal Metal Ingot

20x Leather

4x High Quality Cloth 46 Pal Metal Helm 20x Pal Metal Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment 46 Large Mounted Lamp 50x Ingot

5x Circuit Board

5x Nail 46 TBC TBC 46 Road Sign Set 5x Ingot 47 Weapon Assembly Line II 100x Refined Ingot

10x Circuit Board

30x Nail 47 Large Ceiling Lamp 50x Ingot

5x Circuit Board

5x Nail 47 TBC TBC 47 TBC TBC 48 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor 30x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Leather

6x High Quality Cloth

16x Flame Organ 48 Electric Pylon 100x Ingot

30x Electric Organ

20x Circuit Board 48 TBC TBC 48 TBC TBC 48 Barricade Set 5x Ingot 49 Rocket Launcher 75x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Polymer

50x Carbon Fiber 49 Rocket Ammo 1x Pal Metal Ingot

5x Gunpowder 49 TBC TBC 49 TBC TBC 50 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor 30x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Leather

6x High Quality Cloth

16x Ice Organ 50 Mounted Missile Launcher 100x Refined Ingot

20x Circuit Board

20x Nail

50x Cement 50 TBC TBC

Full Palworld Ancient Technology tree and crafting requirements

Ancient Technology. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ancient Technology items in Palworld are less common than the standard crafting recipes and often require more advanced materials to craft. To unlock these recipes, you’ll need Ancient Technology Points, which are harder to obtain.

Many of the items unlocked in the Ancient Technology tree, like the Egg Incubator, require Ancient Civilization Parts to construct, so you’ll have to do a fair amount of work to add them to your collection.