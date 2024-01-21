Palworld is one of those games that can be a real grind. With so much to explore, capture, build, and ultimately have burnt down by your friends, you can only imagine the time you’ll invest into uncovering more about the world around you.

What if you could get through this grind quicker? Well, there is a way to do this and that’s by adjusting the XP gain and resource-gathering settings in your Palworld game. Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on how you can speed things up right now and get to the fun part quicker.

How to increase resource and XP gain in Palworld

Speed things up for you and your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase the XP gain in Palworld you’ll need to be the host of your World and adjust the World Settings to your liking. This process couldn’t be more simple.

From the game’s main menu, hit Start Game and at the bottom of the screen, select Change World Settings. From here, scroll down to Custom Difficulty which can be seen under the Difficulty heading.

Choose Custom Settings and you will see a list of sliders to adjust a variety of settings in your world. The third from the top is the EXP rate: this will change how fast you gain XP. Simply increase this if you’d like it to be quicker or decrease if you want things slower.

Similarly, to increase how fast you gather resources, scroll down to Gatherable Items Multiplier. If this is increased the amount of resources you can gather at one time will jump up allowing you to farm much quicker.

There are a lot of options you can tinker with in this menu so we suggest taking the time to have a look and optimize your server so that it’s perfect for your needs.