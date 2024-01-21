Category:
Palworld

How to increase resource and XP gain in Palworld

Sometimes you just want to have fun.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 21, 2024 06:47 pm
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld is one of those games that can be a real grind. With so much to explore, capture, build, and ultimately have burnt down by your friends, you can only imagine the time you’ll invest into uncovering more about the world around you.

Recommended Videos

What if you could get through this grind quicker? Well, there is a way to do this and that’s by adjusting the XP gain and resource-gathering settings in your Palworld game. Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on how you can speed things up right now and get to the fun part quicker.

How to increase resource and XP gain in Palworld

A screenshot of the Palworld custom server settings menu with the EXP adjust slider selected.
Speed things up for you and your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase the XP gain in Palworld you’ll need to be the host of your World and adjust the World Settings to your liking. This process couldn’t be more simple.

From the game’s main menu, hit Start Game and at the bottom of the screen, select Change World Settings. From here, scroll down to Custom Difficulty which can be seen under the Difficulty heading.

Choose Custom Settings and you will see a list of sliders to adjust a variety of settings in your world. The third from the top is the EXP rate: this will change how fast you gain XP. Simply increase this if you’d like it to be quicker or decrease if you want things slower.

Similarly, to increase how fast you gather resources, scroll down to Gatherable Items Multiplier. If this is increased the amount of resources you can gather at one time will jump up allowing you to farm much quicker.

There are a lot of options you can tinker with in this menu so we suggest taking the time to have a look and optimize your server so that it’s perfect for your needs.

related content
Read Article Does Palworld have cross-save and cross-progression?
A Pal unleashing their power in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Does Palworld have cross-save and cross-progression?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Refined Ingots in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Refined Ingots in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to Build Production Assembly Line 2 Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to Build Production Assembly Line 2 Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to farm Horns in Palworld
Eikthyrdeer being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Horns in Palworld
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find Egg Ingredient in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find Egg Ingredient in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Palworld have cross-save and cross-progression?
A Pal unleashing their power in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Does Palworld have cross-save and cross-progression?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Refined Ingots in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Refined Ingots in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to Build Production Assembly Line 2 Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to Build Production Assembly Line 2 Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to farm Horns in Palworld
Eikthyrdeer being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Horns in Palworld
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find Egg Ingredient in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find Egg Ingredient in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com