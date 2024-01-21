What’s the max level in Palworld?

Palworld is a new and highly popular open-world survival game. In it, players fight, collect, and tame monsters to become the strongest fighters they can be. As you progress through the game, you will naturally increase your and your Pals’ levels as well.

Recommended Videos

However, if you’re wondering what the maximum level in the game is, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be going over the maximum levels in Palworld.

What’s the max player level & pal level in Palworld?

Earn XP and level up by fighting tough enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The max level for both characters and Pals in Palworld is 50. As players fight, tame, gather, and craft, they’ll build up XP easily, especially when playing with an organized group of friends. However, as an open-world game with lots to do, it’s no surprise that you’ll have to level up for a while before hitting the max level.

It’s worth noting this is the level cap for the current early access version of the game and is likely to be lifted when the full game launches. If your character reaches the max level, you will stop earning XP during gameplay, but your Pal will continue to collect XP and level up if it’s yet to hit the max level, which you can quickly reach by completing quests, defeating bosses, and taming Pals.

What is Level Sync in Palworld?

Another important part of Palworld’s leveling system is Level Sync, a feature that scales a Pal that is of a higher level than you down to your level whenever you select or equip them. This means while you can capture and tame higher-level monsters whenever you want, you won’t be able to use them at their full potential. As such, it’s best to consider this when capturing Pals to avoid spending the time to capture a high-level Pal that will then scale down to your low level.

What’s the max base level in Palworld?

Leveling up bases is always rewarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aside from Pals and characters, players will also build and level up bases in Palworld. The max level for bases is 15. Bases are locations where you can hang with your Pals, store and craft items, and progress the game’s missions. Upgrading your base allows you to progress your technology tree and lets you deploy more Pals. With a level 15 base, you’ll be able to craft three additional bases and items you previously couldn’t.