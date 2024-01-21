How many bases can you have in Palworld?

Palworld may be pushing the envelope and bringing totally fresh content in lots of ways, but at the end of the day, it’s still a survival game, and building up your base is a major part of the genre.

Recommended Videos

As your base, Guild size, and resource output all continue to grow, you’ll inevitably find yourself thinking it might be time for an expansion. Whether that means a larger base or multiple bases is up to the individual player or Guild, but some rules govern base building in Palworld that you’ll want to be aware of even before you reach the point that they affect you personally.

Can you have multiple bases in Palworld?

One home? How about two? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short answer to this question is yes, you can have more than one base in Palworld. However, the inner workings of all bases outside of your first will be bound by a stricter rule set, especially before reaching certain level milestones.

You can build most structures freely anywhere in the world at any time, meaning outposts or watered-down bases are free game.

You can only have one Palbox down at a time. When that Palbox reaches level 10, you can place a second Palbox somewhere else.

The Palbox is a pretty unique mechanic that creates a unique base building design in Palworld. Strictly speaking, you can build a full-sized and functioning base without a Palbox; however, not being able to assign any Pals to work on it would make passive resource acquisition out of the question. Anything you wanted done on that base would need to be done by a player, meaning it would never be able to function independently.

A good way to think of this might be that you can have one primary base before Base Level 10, and two primary bases after—although you can have as many secondary bases as you wish starting from any level.

How to build a second base in Palworld

So close, yet so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t care about having a Palbox at your second base, you can simply head out and start building. If you do this, make sure to build your second base near a Fast Travel point, as you won’t be able to travel directly to your base unless it has a Palbox.

If your goal is to build a fully functioning and self-sufficient second base, you must reach Base Level 10 on your first Palbox. Once your first base is level 10, you will be given the option to place a second Palbox somewhere else in the world, and that second Palbox will actually start at level 10. This means that you can assign a full crew of 10 Pals to your second base right off the bat, and you won’t have to repeat the somewhat pesky assignments to raise your base’s level over again.

How to relocate your base in Palworld

If you simply want to abandon your current base and start fresh somewhere else, that is also an option. You can disassemble your current Palbox at any time, freeing up the option to create another one in a new location. When you do this, all of your Pals will automatically be transferred to your new Palbox, meaning there is no chance of accidentally leaving anyone behind.

To move your base in Palworld, all you have to do is open your map, hover over your current base, and hold V to disassemble. You will be given a pop-up prompt asking if you’re sure you want to disassemble before continuing.

Well now I’m not sure…Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to how the second Palbox you unlock at base level 10 starts at the level of your current one, disassembling your Palbox to relocate it preserves your current Base Level. If you decide to do this, you will not have to start over from scratch. What you will have to do is rebuild all your structures for your new base.