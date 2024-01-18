Category:
Palworld

How to increase your Base Level in Palworld

All about that base.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:48 pm
A player flying on the back of a Nitewing looking at a base in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no place like home in Palworld and increasing your Base Level is vital to your survival in the strange lands of Palpagos Island.

Raising your Base Level provides permanent benefits in Palworld, like allowing additional Pals to work at the base or increasing the number of bases you can have—which allows you to have separate work areas for specific means.

There’s a specific way of improving Base Level in Palworld. We’re here to tell you all about it.

How to improve Base Level in Palworld

A screenshot showing Base Level in Palworld and Missions for the next level.
Come back often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To improve your Base Level, complete Missions provided by the Palbox. Each Mission requires you to complete specific tasks at your base, like building a designated item, increasing the number of Pals working, and more.

Early in Palworld, you’ll be directed towards the Palbox Missions as part of the tutorial and are told to upgrade your Base Level to level seven. However, the tasks do not stop there, and it is always worth seeing what your Palbox says to do next.

After the tutorial, you’ll receive no direct guidance from the game. The world is your oyster. If you find yourself stuck in a loop and are unsure what to do next, checking your Palbox Missions gives a big indication of your next task.

For example, the image above shows the tasks in my latest Palbox Mission are to build a Sphere Line Factory and a Power Generator, which allows for further automation on the construction of Pal Spheres and marks the entry into electronics—as I previously had only worked with Workbenches.

Although I was not directed to do so by Palworld, I quickly realized that I needed much, much more Ore to complete these builds and, therefore, needed a Pal with better Mining capabilities to assist me. That led to me hunting down Pals that could help, so although the instruction did not come from the game directly, the Palbox Mission did steer me toward improving my collection of Pals.

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.