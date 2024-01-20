How to get more Storage in Palworld

You’ll find various items and crafting materials throughout your Palworld adventures. If you haven’t been back to your base in a while, your inventory will start getting full, but you can quickly solve that problem by getting more Storage.

During my first hours in Palworld, I was a looting machine. I picked up everything I saw around me, and it didn’t take long for me to receive the “You’re weighed down by carrying too many items…” message. I couldn’t decide on the items to discard, so I traveled back to my base, rather slowly, thinking about how I could increase my carrying capacity in Palworld.

How to carry more items and increase your Storage in Palworld

Store your valuables at home to keep the inventory free when you’re out and about. Screenshot by Dot Esports More chests equal to more space at home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to get more Storage in Palworld is by increasing your Weight stat. Saving some of your stat points after leveling up can come in handy since you can use them to level up your Storage capacity in an instant. However, re-speccing your Palworld character stats remains a mystery, so you may want to try out alternative methods if you’re skilling your character in a certain way.

Dropping items is also a great way to increase your Storage on the spot. If you have excessive amounts of a specific item, you can use the Shift-Click feature to split the item and drop some of it to make space.

Craft storage chests after building a base so you can drop off your excess loot whenever you’re back from your adventures. Going out in the wild with an empty inventory will give you more freedom while looting.

Sell all unnecessary items to both make space and earn some gold. This method will be your go-to choice, especially if you’re running low on storage chests.

Adds Pals with Storage bonuses to your party for a passive Storage limit increase. Cattiva, for example, will increase your inventory capacity when it’s in your party.

Always eat your food before waiting for your hunger meters to hit critical levels. Food in Palworld can also expire, so you’ll want to cycle them accordingly to proactively free up Storage in your inventory.

What happens when you carry too many items in Palworld?

Your character will start moving slowly when carrying too many items in Palworld. You’ll also get a visual warning on the right side of your screen, letting you know that you should free up some storage space or find an alternative solution.