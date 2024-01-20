How to increase carrying capacity in Palworld

There’s no shortage of things to gather in Palworld, and there will be several times during your playthrough when you will find yourself at your maximum carrying capacity.

While playing, I was especially surprised to see how much each individual piece of Wood and Stone weighed, given how plentiful they were and how much of them were needed when it came to building almost anything at a workbench. I definitely needed more space, and I bet you do, too.

How does carrying capacity work in Palworld?

Please help, can’t move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The default carrying capacity, which is the number that appears on your character page as Weight (as well as on the HUD when you’re nearing capacity) can be exceeded by 50 lbs, however doing so will make you slower

There’s a second, hard cap to your carrying capacity, which is more than 50 lbs greater than your Weight number. If you reach this number, you cannot move at all. You will have to drop something in order to move, and you’ll have to drop over 50 lbs of items in order to move freely.

How can I increase my carrying capacity in Palworld?

The primary way to increase your carrying capacity is to improve your Weight stat when you level up. Players receive stat points every time they level up, and each point you put into Weight will increase your main carrying capacity by 50 lbs. There does not appear to be a limit to the number of times you can select Weight when you enhance stats, but this is a player level cap of 50.

The secondary method of increasing your carrying capacity is to have Cattiva in your party, who will add 50 lbs to your carrying capacity.

Outside of increasing your weight stat and traveling with Cattiva, there doesn’t appear to be any other method of improving your player’s carrying capacity. Despite higher-level armor featuring a backpack on its design, it doesn’t offer any actual increases to carrying capacity. There do not appear to be any backpacks or carrying capacity upgrades in the Technology tree.

Re-speccing your Palworld character stats remains a mystery, too, so you may want to try out alternative methods if you are looking for a temporary solution.

Dropping items : If you have excessive amounts of a specific item, you can use the Shift-Click feature to split the item and drop some of it to make space.

: If you have excessive amounts of a specific item, you can use the Shift-Click feature to split the item and drop some of it to make space. Crafting storage chests: After building a base, you can drop off your excess loot whenever you’re back from your adventures. Going out in the wild with an empty inventory will give you more freedom while looting.

After building a base, you can drop off your excess loot whenever you’re back from your adventures. Going out in the wild with an empty inventory will give you more freedom while looting. Sell all unnecessary items: This method will be your go-to choice to both make space and earn some gold.

This method will be your go-to choice to both make space and earn some gold. Eating: Food in Palworld can expire, so you’ll want to cycle it instead of waiting for your hunger meters to hit critical levels.

What happens when you carry too many items in Palworld?

Your character will start moving slowly when carrying too many items in Palworld. You will not be able to roll, jump, or climb. However, you can still fast travel if you’re over capacity.

You’ll also get a visual warning on the right side of your screen, letting you know that you should free up some storage space or find an alternative solution.