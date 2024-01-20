How to get Lumbering Pals for your base in Palworld

Running a base in Palworld is a team effort. You need Pals with the right Work Suitability, like the Lumbering trait, to run the most efficient base possible.

Catching a Pal that can chop wood for you is something you’ll want to do early into your Palworld playthrough, given how useful the resource can be for crafting. But you’ll need to know where to look before you can get your hands on your next little lumberjack.

What is the Lumbering Work Suitability?

Look for the Lumbering icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lumbering trait is represented by the stacked logs icon in the Work Suitability section of a creature’s stats or Paldeck entry, as shown in the image above. When a Pal is employed at your base, it will automatically take on tasks at structures that utilize the Lumbering skillset, like the Logging Site, which yields Wood. If there are no Logging Sites, it will begin chopping down trees without you having to lift a finger.

Wood is an incredibly valuable resource; from arrows to Pal Spheres, the vast majority of crafting recipes and items require at least some amount of wood, so it makes sense that you’d want to harvest as much of the resource as possible. This is where Pals with the Lumbering trait come in handy. With your Lumbering Pals able to chop wood on their own, you can leave your base with peace of mind knowing all your lumberjack needs are being taken care of.

Which Pals have the Lumbering Work Suitability?

A lot of Grass-type Pals in Palworld have the Lumbering Work Suitability, such as Lifmunk, Tanzee, and Dinossom. Others—like Eikthyrdeer and Gorirat, who both have a level two Lumbering trait—are also proficient in this Work Suitability, but there are better options if you want to quickly find one while you’re still early into the game. Here are some Pals with the Lumbering trait:

Lifmunk

Tanzee

Dinossom

Eikthyrdeer

Mossanda

Arsox

Gorirat

Beegarde

Elizabee

Univolt

Pyrin

Reindrix

To see the full list of creatures that have access to Lumbering, check our list of all the available Pals in Palworld, as well as their Work Suitabilities.

The best Lumbering Pals in Palworld

If you’re simply wanting a Pal to chop those trees for you and you’re not too picky on the species, the easiest Pals to catch for the job are Lifmunk and Tanzee. They can be found early into the game, not far from the starting area.

We caught our Tanzee in the forested area between the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance and the Fort Ruins fast travel locations, as shown on the map below. You might need to run around for a bit before you can find one, but it shouldn’t take you too long.

You can find Tanzee in the area between the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance and the Fort Ruins fast travel locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tanzee are funny little creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use a Logging Mill in Palworld

Once you have caught your Tanzee or Lifmunk (or another Lumbering Pal) and have added it to your base, make sure you have a Logging Mill built and ready for work. Your Lumbering Pal should automatically begin working on it, but you can also directly assign it to the task so it will prioritize chopping wood. To do so, follow these steps:

Approach the Pal you’d like to assign to a task. Lift it by pressing the corresponding keybinding when prompted. Head toward the structure or object you’d like to assign the Pal to. Throw the Pal at the object by pressing the same keybinding again.

Look for text on the left-hand side of the screen to confirm the Pal is assigned to the task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If done correctly, the game will inform you that the Pal has been assigned to the structure, and it will continue to chop away even when you set out for your next adventure.