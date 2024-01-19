How to assign jobs to Pals in your base in Palworld

Getting a functioning base in Palworld is tougher than it should be due to the buggy nature of your Pals.

When you set up a Pal that can do multiple things at once, it can deviate from the job at hand and go about rating or doing something else you don’t want it to do. This will leave you with half-finished projects you want to be completed ASAP or just a mess of a base that feels cluttered and lacking direction.

Several times I left my base to explore only to return to seemingly no work being done by my organized Pals. It slows down the game completely as you try to figure out how to solve this buggy mess of a system, and while it isn’t perfect, here are ways I got the best of out a terrible automated situation.

How to get Pals to stick to their jobs in Palworld

How to assign Pals to a workstation in Palworld

Grabbing the Monkey. Video by Dot Esports

First, let’s talk about how you assign Pals to places in the first place.

You simply need to walk up to a Pal you have out on your base and an option will appear letting you lift it up. On PC this is the F key. Once you have it lifted just throw it towards a workstation it has the skills to work at and it should start working there.

“Should” being the word here. As people have complained at launch of Pals running off mere seconds after being assigned to work on something else entirely.

Use your Partner Pal

Solo worker. Video by Dot Esports

One of the only reliable ways currently that I have found to make a Pal constantly work at a station you want it to be at is to make it your partner Pal and assign it by throwing its Pal Sphere at the table.

So long as you remain in the bases’ boundaries, this one Pal will constantly work at the area in question. If you leave the base blue boundary, though, the Pal will follow you, but if you return to the boundary,it’ll return to the station it was originally assigned at without fail.

This can be tedious, but it at least is something reliable. So if you want to go AFK and let your Pal make bullets for example, you can do so knowing the work is at least being done.

Have Pals with single skills in your base

Strategy is Important. Video by Dot Esports

Most of the issues I have seen when it comes to confusing Pal AI is when a Pal can do multiple things at once.

While it is useful to have a Pal that can build and also gather, if you’re having issues where nothing is being built, having a group of Pals that only know how to build items or craft medicine will be beneficial in the long term as that is the only thing they will do.

Foxparks, for example, only have the fire skill, so they’ll only ever cook food or make Ingots for you. That’s a guarantee, and it won’t go between jobs either.

Use these skills to better support your base’s efforts while the ability to post a Pal at one workstation isn’t working as intended, and it’ll save you time and levels in your patience stat bar.