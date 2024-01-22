Whether you need to cure a debuff or depression, there is a medicine for that in Palworld. Unfortunately, crafting medicines can be time-consuming, but it can be easy with the help of pals with the Medicine Production trait—and some pals are better than others for Medicine Production.

Here is a list of the best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld.

Palworld: Best pals for Medicine Production

Liftmunk is the best early-game Medicine Production Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best pals for Medicine Production in Palworld can be found in the game’s later stages, as this is where you will find pals with higher Medicine Production levels. However, these are the best Pals you should be adding to your collection:

The best early game—Lifmunk: Level one Medicine Production. Lifmunk is a Pal you will encounter pretty early on, which means as soon as you get your Medieval Medicine Workbench, you can craft different types of medicines. As you progress through Palworld, you can change to another Medicine Production Pal with a higher level. The best late game—Felbat: Level three Medicine Production. As it doesn’t have any other work suitabilities, Felbat can focus solely on Medicine Production, so you won’t have to wait longer to get medicine. Lyleen: Level three Medicine Production. Although Lyleen is a level three Medicine production, she has other work suitabilities, such as level four planting and level three handiwork. While she is one of the best multi-tasking pals and can produce medicine, she may focus on other tasks before completing your orders, which isn’t ideal if you need medicine quickly. Vaelet: Level three Medicine Production. Similar to Lyleen, Vaelet has other work suitabilities, such as level two planting and level two gathering, so it may prioritize other tasks over medicine production. Lyleen Noct: Level three Medicine Production. This Pal may be the dark version of Lyleen. However, it does have other work suitabilities, such as level three handiwork and level two gathering. While versatile, it may prioritize other work over medicine production.

Depending on how far you’ve progressed through the game will determine which of these pals is the best for your Medicine Production needs. For strict Medicine Production, Felbat is the best option. But if you’re like me and prefer more versatile pals, then Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, and Vaelet are the best.

Although there are many more Medicine Production pals in Palworld, these are the best ones to suit all your medicinal needs from the early game to late game stages.