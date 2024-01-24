How to find and catch Lyleen in Palworld

Palworld has plenty of powerful Grass-type Pals to find, but the mother of all of them is Lyleen. This incredible Pal is the perfect addition to any garden, or a powerful ally to take into battle.

Whether you’re completing your Paldeck, or just looking for a powerful Grass-type accomplice for your journeys, don’t look past Lyleen. So you can try out this power for yourself we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to find and catch this Pal.

Lyleen type, work sustainability, and more

Flower queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lyleen is a great addition to any Palworld team not just because it’s a strong Grass-type, but also thanks to its incredible Planting skills. If you set Lyleen with the task of minding your gardens at base you should have little issues in production.

Element: Grass

Harvest Goddess (When activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.) Work Sustainability: Plating level four, Handwork level three, Medicine Production level three, Gathering level two

Plating level four, Handwork level three, Medicine Production level three, Gathering level two Possible Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flowers, Innovative Technical Manual

Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flowers, Innovative Technical Manual Padeck Description: A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses full-power Solar Blast to discipline naughty Pals.

Where to find Lyleen in Palworld

Make sure you’re ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Lyleen roaming around Pal Sanctuary No. 3, this is the one location in the furthest northeastern portion of the map. Pals in this area are quite high level, so you should be cautious when heading out to find them.

You’ll need both warm weather armor and cold weather armor for this journey as during the day the desert is hot, while at night it gets freezing. Because of this, make sure you’re fully prepared for whatever the environment has to throw at you.

How to catch Lyleen in Palworld

Catching Lyleen can be tricky as it appears in the wild around level 40. If you’re prepared for this with powerful Fire-type Pals then that should do the trick. Also, make sure you have high-quality Pal Spheres like Ultra or Legendary Spheres as the lower tiers will not work against Lyleen. Fortunately, there is an abundance of this Pal to be found in Palworld so don’t stress too much if you can’t get it on your first attempt.