Category:
Palworld

How to play Palworld on Mac

Where there's a Mac, there's a way.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 02:03 pm
Cattiva being pet by the player in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld is Pokémon on steroids, and many fans of the legendary franchise are looking to try out the new phenomenon. But the game isn’t as widely available as Pokémon, yet, and playing Palworld on Mac is a challenge of its own.

Over the years, the Pokémon franchise has released a game for almost all possible gaming platforms. But Palworld’s platforms only include Xbox and PC at the time of the game’s release. After playing Palworld during its release weekend on my PC, I wondered whether I could keep progressing through the game on my Mac during the day.

Can you play Palworld on Mac?

Pals in Palworld working at a base.
Tuning down graphical settings should net you a few extra frames. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can play Palworld on a Mac with the help of third-party programs. Palworld isn’t natively available on MacOS, so you’ll need to use a virtualization tool to install Steam, and only then can you download Palworld on your Mac.

How to download and play Palworld on Mac

To play Palworld on Mac, you’ll need to install CrossOver, a virtualization tool.

  • Download CrossOver from CodeWeavers and install it on your Mac.
  • Open the CrossOver application and install Steam.
  • Launch Steam and download Palworld.

Close Steam after downloading Palworld and enable D3DMetal and MSync for the Steam app before relaunching it. After turning on these settings, start the app and launch Palworld. While the game’s performance will take a hit as it won’t be running on a native platform, you can expect frames above 30 if nothing is running in the background.

The CrossOver software requires a license, but you can install its free trial version, which lasts for 14 days.

While playing on Mac, I’d recommend turning down all the graphical settings to the lowest to ensure a smooth frame rate.

Will Palworld come to Mac?

Palworld is likely to expand to other platforms, but Mac is unlikely to be high up on that list. Nintendo SwitchPS5, and PS4 might have priority, but enough demand could also convince the developers to introduce a Mac port.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.