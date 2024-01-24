Planting is one of the early jobs you’ll need to do on your Palworld base. Your Pals are hungry, after all, and that food has to come from somewhere. And luckily for you, some of the best Planting Pals in the game can make that process go relatively quick.

For those of you just getting your base off the ground, you’ll want to catch the easiest-to-find Planting Pals that spawn close to the game’s starting area. If this sounds like you, look for Tanzee, Lifmunk, or Gumoss—all of whom spawn relatively close to where you begin your Palworld journey. As you progress, though, you’re likely going to want to sub out those early starters for better Pals who can plant seeds a bit quicker.

Best Pals for Planting in Palworld tier list

We’ve put together a list of all the Pals in Palworld with the Planting ability and have ranked them based on their level in the Work Suitability. Pals with higher levels in Planting will perform the task much faster than those of a lower level, allowing them to plant more crops in the same amount of time. If you’re looking to make your base’s gardeners the most efficient possible, look towards the top of this list for your ideal Palworld candidates.

Below these rankings you’ll find a more comprehensive breakdown of the three best Planting Pals, where to find them, and why they’re rated so highly on our list.

Pal Name Planting Level Tier Rank Lyleen Level four S Broncherry Level three A Petallia Level three A Mammorest Level two B Vaelet Level two B Verdash Level two B Dinossom Level two B Elizabee Level two B Mossanda Level two B Cinnamoth Level two B Caprity Level two B Warsect Level one C Wumpo Botan Level one C Beegarde Level one C Robinquill Level one C Bristla Level one C Flopie Level one C Gumoss Level one C Tanzee Level one C Lifmunk Level one C

Best late-game Planting Pals in Palworld

Lyleen

Lyleen tops this list of best Planting Pals thanks to its level four Planting stat. It didn’t have to work too hard for that top spot, either, given how it’s the only Pal with level four Planting in the entire Paldeck. Lyleen also boasts stats in Handiwork (level three), Gathering (level two), and Medicine Production (level three), making it a useful worker to have on your base.

To find Lyleen, travel to the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point, then head northeast. You’ll need to cross the sea before coming across a massive ancient structure. Lyleen spawns in this area around level 40, so be sure to bring your best guns and equipment.

Broncherry

Broncherry is a reliable planter in Palworld with three levels in the skill. One advantage it has over Lyleen is that Planting is the only Work Suitability it has on its resume, meaning it won’t wander off to do another job and neglect your fields. For this reason, we’ve placed Broncherry above the other level-three Planting Pal on this list.

You can find Broncherry around the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel location at coordinates -105, -467—the same location where you can find and catch Moazzarina for Milk. Ours was level 19 when we found it, so be sure to bring a few Mega Spheres with you.

Petallia

Like Lyleen, Petallia has many hands in many plant beds—and by that we mean it excels at more than one Work Suitability. Planting is its highest stat at level three, but it also sports a level two in Medicine Production, Gathering, and Handiwork. It wraps up its list with one level in transporting, making it a solid all-arounder.

To catch Petallia, you’ll need to make the trek to Pal Sanctuary No. 1, which is south of the starting island across the ocean. Petallia begins spawning at level 28, so be sure you’re levelled up before you make the trip.