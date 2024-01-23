In Palworld, you’ll encounter different Alpha Pals and powerful creatures while exploring the map. Warsect is one such Pal, and you need to know where to find this creature to catch for your party. Here’s how to find and catch Warsect in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Warsect in Palworld (Map Location)

Fight the Alpha Pal Warsect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warsect is a Ground/Grass-type Pal with exceptional defensive stats, but this creature is rare and not easy to encounter in Palworld. An Alpha Pal Warsect is located close to the Gobfin’s Turf fast travel point in the Verdant Brook region. Check the yellow circle map image above to see the precise location of this Alpha Pal.

Enter the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warsect is a level 30 Alpha Pal located inside the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart. You can visit this area to fight and capture the powerful boss. Make sure to be properly equipped with weapons and have powerful Pals in your party before entering the arena.

Visit the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary to catch rare Pals like Warsect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other than that, I’ve encountered several Warsects in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary located southwest of the Forgotten Island fast travel point. This Wildlife Sanctuary has various unique Pals like Jormuntide Ignis, Incineram Noct, Quivern, and other rare creatures. Keep in mind, that trespassing at these Wildlife Sanctuaries is a crime, so try your best not to get caught by the PIFD guards.

How to catch Warsect in Palworld

Fight and capture the Alpha Pal Warsect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Warsect is a Ground/Grass-type Pal, it is weak against Fire-type creatures. So creatures like Incineram, Reptyro, Jormuntide Ignis, Suzaku, Vixy, and other Fire-type Pals are some of the best options to use against the Alpha Pal Warsect.

Catch the Alpha Pal Warsect after weakening the creature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are using weapons, get the Assault Rifle as it is the best gun to use from a distance while dealing massive damage. Make sure to craft ample Assault Rifle Ammo by using Refined Ingot and Gunpowder. Deal damage to the Alpha Pal to lower its HP, and be ready to throw a Sphere when the creature is near death. I recommend using Mega, Giga, Ultra, Hyper, and Legendary Spheres to capture tougher creatures and Alpha Pals.

Warsect Work Suitability in Palworld

Warsect can perform several tasks around the base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warsect is a Ground/Grass-type Pal with relatively high defensive stats. This Pal can help out with various tasks around the base, so here are all of Warsect’s Work Suitabilities.

Planting – Work Suitability Level 1

– Work Suitability Level 1 Handiwork – Work Suitability Level 1

– Work Suitability Level 1 Lumbering – Work Suitability Level 3

– Work Suitability Level 3 Transport – Work Suitability Level 3

Assign Warsect to cut down trees, transport harvested resources, plant seeds, and craft items at structures like the Production Assembly Line 2.