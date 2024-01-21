How to Build Production Assembly Line 2 Palworld

In Palworld, building different types of production structures allows you to craft rare materials. With the Production Assembly Line 2 at your base, you can craft all types of resources required to survive in the game, and here’s how to build this structure in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock the Production Assembly Line 2 in Palworld

Unlock the Production Assembly Line 2 from the Technology tab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Production Assembly Line 2 (stylized as “Production Assembly Line II” in the game) unlocks when you reach Technology Level 43 in Palworld. Use Technology Points to unlock the building schematic, after which you can craft it at your base. You must have the following resources to build the Production Assembly Line 2:

Refined Ingot – 100

– 100 Circuit Board – 10

– 10 Nail – 30

Refined Ingot can be obtained by smelting Coal and Ore at an Improved and Electric Furnace. Similarly, Circuit Boards can be produced from a Production Assembly Line using Pure Quartz and Polymer. Nails can be crafted at High Quality Workbench using Ingot.

I recommend building structures like the High Quality Workbench, Power Generator, Medieval Medicine Workbench, and Production Line Assembly beforehand, as it is much easier to craft the required resources with these structures.

Craft the best items at the Production Assembly Line 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft ammunition, melee weapons, bows, arrows, armor, shields, gliders, and other essential items at Production Assembly Line 2. Likewise, if you have a schematic for a special gear item like the legendary Cold Resistance Refined Metal Armor, craft it at the Production Assembly Line 2 after gathering the required materials.

How to get Pals to work at Production Assembly Line 2 in Palworld

Higher level Handiwork Work Suitability Pals work faster at the Production Assembly Line 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Production Assembly Line 2 can be operated by Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability. You can assign them to work by manually picking them up and placing them close to the machine. Pals with a higher-level Handiwork Work Suitability can craft items faster while using the Production Assembly Line 2.

Best Pals to assign to Production Assembly Line 2 in Palworld

Assign Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability at the Production Assembly Line 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are some of the best Pals to Production Assembly Line 2 in Palworld: