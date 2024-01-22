How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld

In Palworld, you’ll encounter various rare and powerful creatures while exploring the map, with one such Pal, Jormuntide, one of the more desirable catches in the world.

Jormuntide is a powerful Water and Dragon-type Pal, but capturing this creature is not at all easy as it is one of the almighty Alpha Pals. That said, it is possible to get your hands on this beast—here’s how.

Where to find Jormuntide in Palworld (Map Location)

Jormuntide is an Alpha Pal found south of the Twilight Dunes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormuntide is a Dragon and Water-type Pal, making it one of the strongest creatures to fight against Fire-type Pals. This creature is exceptionally rare, but you can find an Alpha Pal Jormuntide located near the Investigator’s Fork free travel point. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the precise location of this creature.

Travel to the lake near the area and you’ll find several Water-type Pals roaming in the wild. This lake is a great spot to farm resources like Pal Fluids. Jormuntide is located at the center of this lake, so swim up to the small island in the middle.

How to catch Jormuntide in Palworld

Use weapons to shoot down the Alpha Pal Jormuntide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching a Jormuntide can be tricky as this powerful creature can resist Pal Spheres easily. The best way to capture a Jormuntide is to weaken the creature by dealing damage with your weapons. I suggest using an Assault Rifle, as it is the best weapon to use from a distance to lower a Pal’s HP. Try to stand at the shore opposite the boss spawn point and fire a couple of shots to lure the creature.

Once it is close enough, start firing with the Assault Rifle. Connecting with headshots deals the most damage, so try to be consistent while weakening the boss. When Jormuntide’s HP gets low, aim with the Pal Sphere. You can toggle between Spheres to check the Capture Rate percentages that show the catching probability. Use Giga, Mega, Hyper, and Ultra Spheres to capture the Jormuntides easily.

Best Pals to defeat Jormuntide in Palworld

Catch a Jormuntide after it is. weakened Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormuntide is an extremely powerful Pal with unique move-sets like Hydro Laser, Tri-Lightning, and Aqua Burst. The classic counter to anything water-based has historically been electricity, so the best counter against this creature is to have an Electric-type Pal in your party.

Grizzbolt, Sparkit, Jolthog, Mossanda Lux, Univolt, Rayhound, Dazzi, Beakon, Relaxaurus Lux, and Orserk are some of the best Pals to use against Jormuntide.