All guns in Palworld and how to unlock them

Palworld caught the eyes of gamers everywhere with its initial reveal showing cute characters wielding guns—but there’s work to do if you want to get your hands on these advanced weapons.

You can use guns in Palworld in fights against wild Pals or other enemies. Certain Pals will even use a firearm of their own, like Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun, which can help you to take on stronger threats and even bosses.

You won’t initially be able to turn to modern methods of warfare when you begin in Palworld, but the wait is certainly worth it. You can see all the guns available in Palworld here, as well as how to unlock them.

All guns in Palworld

The Musket is the first gun available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight guns available in Palworld, each of which is unlocked when you reach the corresponding level. Once you’re high enough level, use Technology Points to unlock the Crafting Recipe for the gun you want, which makes it available to craft.

Crafting guns in Palworld requires plenty of resources, so you’ll need a steady supply of Ingots and High Quality Pal Oil. For stronger guns, you’ll need Refined Ingots, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, and Pal Metal Ingots.

In Palworld’s early access launch, there are eight guns available with varying strengths. You’ll need to be well-stocked on ammunition if you plan to switch from bows and crossbows to guns, so don’t make the jump too early.