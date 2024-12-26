All new weapons in Palworld’s Feybreak update

Palworld‘s most recent update Feybreak has introduced a ton of mechanics to the game, but it also brought an arsenal of new weapons for players to add to their collections.

Pocketpair added a total of 19 new weapons to Palworld with the Dec. 23 patch. These include items like the Beam Sword, Compound Bow, Meowmere, Laser Gatling Gun, and five new elemental grenades. Most of these items can be crafted at your base with the help of Weapon Assembly Lines and Pals with the Handiwork trait.

Here are all the weapons added to Palworld with the release of the Feybreak update on Dec. 23.

All guns added in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Of the 19 new weapons added to Palworld in the Feybreak update, a whopping 11 of them were actual ranged weapons or guns. We’ve got a few new Makeshift guns to keep the Makeshift Handgun company, a couple new bows, and two very strong additions in the Laser Gatling Gun and the Plasma Cannon. The latter two also came with their own weapon types, so prepare to craft those as well.

Here are all the ranged weapons and guns introduced with the Feybreak update.

Name Attack Ammo Type Unlocked at Technology level

Makeshift SMG 100 Coarse Ammo 26

Makeshift Shotgun 100 Coarse Ammo 30

Makeshift Assault Rifle 170 Coarse Ammo 31

Old Revolver 600 Handgun Ammo 33

SMG 130 Handgun Ammo 37

Semi-Auto Rifle 1,150 Rifle Ammo 41

Semi-Auto Shotgun 195 Shotgun Shell 47

Laser Gatling Gun 530 Laser Gatling Cartridge 58

Plasma Cannon 10,000 Plasma Cartridge 60

Compound Bow 1,100 Refined Arrow 32

Advanced Bow 5,800 Advanced Arrow 57

All melee weapons in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Only three melee weapons hit live servers with the Feybreak patch, but we have to admit: we’re happy with the three we got.

First up is the Katana, a classic. You’ll need some Stone, Wood, and Ingot to make this sword, which isn’t too bad considering its level. To use the Katana, you’ll need to stand some distance away from your target, since swinging this sword will launch you forward. It’s not exactly accurate, but with enough practice, you can easily get the gist of your path’s trajectory.

The Meowmere is next on the list, and it can be unlocked in the 30th level of the Ancient Technology tree. This Legendary sword is part of a collaboration with Terraria, and although it is classified as a melee weapon, it fires a series of cat-like projectiles whenever you swing it. To make this weapon, you’ll need Ingot, Paldium Fragment, and Coal. You’ll also need some coveted Predator Cores, one of the game’s newest resources.

Last but not least is the Beam Sword. This weapon reminds us of a light saber from Star Wars, and is by far one of the strongest weapons in the game. To craft this, you’ll need Hexolite and Nightstar Sand, two of Palworld’s newest materials, in addition to Paldium Fragments and Ancient Civilization Parts.

Name Attack Unlocked at Technology level

Katana 225 29

Meowmere 200 30

Beam Sword 2000 57

All grenades in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Five new elemental grenade types have joined the fray: Water, Grass, Ground, Dragon, and Dark. These join the likes of the Shock, Ice, and Incendiary Grenades, adding new ways to defeat certain types of foes if none of the Pals in your party boast the skills to take them down.

Here are all five grenades introduced in the Feybreak update.

Name Attack Unlocked at Technology level

Water Grenade 750 33

Grass Grenade 750 35

Ground Grenade 750 38

Dark Grenade 750 40

Dragon Grenade 750 42

Palworld’s Feybreak update also introduced new gameplay systems, like Pal Expeditions, Bounties, a new island to explore, and more. You can check out the full list of changes by visiting the Feybreak patch notes on the game’s official Steam page.

