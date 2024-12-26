Forgot password
A female character stands in a field of pink flowers holding a pink sword with a cat on its hilt
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair
All new weapons in Palworld’s Feybreak update

Here's Feybreak's entire arsenal, ranging from new bows, rifles, grenades, and everything in between.
Rachel Samples
Published: Dec 26, 2024 02:16 pm

Palworld‘s most recent update Feybreak has introduced a ton of mechanics to the game, but it also brought an arsenal of new weapons for players to add to their collections.

Pocketpair added a total of 19 new weapons to Palworld with the Dec. 23 patch. These include items like the Beam Sword, Compound Bow, Meowmere, Laser Gatling Gun, and five new elemental grenades. Most of these items can be crafted at your base with the help of Weapon Assembly Lines and Pals with the Handiwork trait.

Here are all the weapons added to Palworld with the release of the Feybreak update on Dec. 23.

All weapons added in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

All guns added in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Of the 19 new weapons added to Palworld in the Feybreak update, a whopping 11 of them were actual ranged weapons or guns. We’ve got a few new Makeshift guns to keep the Makeshift Handgun company, a couple new bows, and two very strong additions in the Laser Gatling Gun and the Plasma Cannon. The latter two also came with their own weapon types, so prepare to craft those as well.

Here are all the ranged weapons and guns introduced with the Feybreak update.

NameAttackAmmo TypeUnlocked at Technology level
A standard-looking SMG with a dark grey barrel and beige handle
Makeshift SMG		100Coarse Ammo26
A standard-looking shotgun with a dark grey barrel and dark blue handle
Makeshift Shotgun		100Coarse Ammo30
A standard-looking AR with a dark grey barrel and dark handle
Makeshift Assault Rifle		170Coarse Ammo31
A classic-looking old revolver with a silver barrel and black grip
Old Revolver		600Handgun Ammo33
A classic looking SMG from Palworld
SMG		130Handgun Ammo37
A double barreled assault rifle from Palworld. This is the semi-auto rifle
Semi-Auto Rifle		1,150Rifle Ammo41
A two-barreled shotgun that is dark grey in color
Semi-Auto Shotgun		195Shotgun Shell47
A machine gun that is dark in color in Palworld. This shows readers the Laser Gatling Gun
Laser Gatling Gun		530Laser Gatling Cartridge58
a green and black plasma weapon from Palworld. It has two barrels
Plasma Cannon		10,000Plasma Cartridge60
A green and black compound bow from Palworld
Compound Bow		1,100Refined Arrow32
A very complex-looking bow with multiple strings
Advanced Bow		5,800Advanced Arrow57

All melee weapons in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Only three melee weapons hit live servers with the Feybreak patch, but we have to admit: we’re happy with the three we got.

First up is the Katana, a classic. You’ll need some Stone, Wood, and Ingot to make this sword, which isn’t too bad considering its level. To use the Katana, you’ll need to stand some distance away from your target, since swinging this sword will launch you forward. It’s not exactly accurate, but with enough practice, you can easily get the gist of your path’s trajectory.

The Meowmere is next on the list, and it can be unlocked in the 30th level of the Ancient Technology tree. This Legendary sword is part of a collaboration with Terraria, and although it is classified as a melee weapon, it fires a series of cat-like projectiles whenever you swing it. To make this weapon, you’ll need Ingot, Paldium Fragment, and Coal. You’ll also need some coveted Predator Cores, one of the game’s newest resources.

Last but not least is the Beam Sword. This weapon reminds us of a light saber from Star Wars, and is by far one of the strongest weapons in the game. To craft this, you’ll need Hexolite and Nightstar Sand, two of Palworld’s newest materials, in addition to Paldium Fragments and Ancient Civilization Parts.

NameAttackUnlocked at Technology level
A classic silver Katana from Palworld
Katana		22529
A pink sword with a white cat head at the hilt. This shows readers the Meowmere sword from Palworld
Meowmere		20030
A blue beam attatched to a grey hilt. This is the Beam Sword from Palworld
Beam Sword		200057

All grenades in Palworld’s Feybreak patch

Five new elemental grenade types have joined the fray: Water, Grass, Ground, Dragon, and Dark. These join the likes of the Shock, Ice, and Incendiary Grenades, adding new ways to defeat certain types of foes if none of the Pals in your party boast the skills to take them down.

Here are all five grenades introduced in the Feybreak update.

NameAttackUnlocked at Technology level
A spherical grenade with shiny blue and water effects.
Water Grenade		75033
A spherical grenade with shiny green effects.
Grass Grenade		75035
A spherical grenade with shiny tan effects and bits of rock at the bottom.
Ground Grenade		75038
A spherical grenade with shiny purple effects.
Dark Grenade		75040
A spherical grenade with shiny purple effects.
Dragon Grenade		75042

Palworld’s Feybreak update also introduced new gameplay systems, like Pal Expeditions, Bounties, a new island to explore, and more. You can check out the full list of changes by visiting the Feybreak patch notes on the game’s official Steam page.

