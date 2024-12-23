Palworld Bounty system explained: Locations, NPCs, rewards, and more

The Bounty system is one of Palworld’s newest offerings in the Feybreak update. Taking down these NPCs yields plenty of useful rewards that can empower your Pals or earn you more coveted Ancient Technology Points, so it’s worth learning how the system works.

Bounty targets emit a purple aura. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are Bounties in Palworld?

Although it might sound similar to the Wanted system, Bounties in Palworld are more akin to Alpha Pals. Unlike the Alpha Pals, though, these bosses are human NPCs that are wanted for various crimes, like insurance fraud or putting pineapple on pizza—you know, only the serious offenses.

You can learn more about these crimes from a Bounty Intel Dealer in a village, like Fisherman’s Point or Small Settlement. These NPCs will vaguely tell you where the Bounty target is located, but your best bet for finding them is to look at your map. Bounties are scattered around the map like Alpha Pals and appear as circular NPC icons, as shown in the image below. When you hover over a Bounty’s map icon, you can see their name and level, which indicates how tough they’ll be to fight. After defeating one, their map icon will become greyed out.

Bounties are indicated by character icons on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you approach a Bounty’s location, you’ll see a purple aura around their character model, identifying that NPC as a target. They’ll begin attacking you, just like an Alpha Pal, and a large red health bar will appear on the screen. Defeat them by using a combination of your weapons and Pals to earn their loot.

All rewards you can trade for Successful Bounty Tokens

When you kill a Bounty for the first time, you’ll receive an Ancient Technology Point. They also drop items called Successful Bounty Tokens that, when taken to a Vigilant Bounty Officer, can be traded for various rewards, like Gold Coin or a High Grade Technical Manual. Vigilant Bounty Officers, which appear as heavily armored NPCs, are found in towns around Palworld’s map just like a Bounty Intel Dealer.

Look for a heavily armored NPC to traded your Bounty tokens for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Bounty will respawn after a short period of time, so if you’re ever in need of more Successful Bounty Tokens, you can revisit a lower-leveled target to farm them for more currency. The higher the level of a Bounty, though, the more tokens they drop, so consider taking on the more dangerous foes to make the most of your time.

Here are all the items you can exchange for Successful Bounty Tokens at a Vigilant Bounty Officer:

Item Description Number of Successful Bounty Tokens required

2,000 Gold Coin Currency traded on Palpagos Island. Can be exchanged for items or Pals with merchants. 1

3 Ancient Pal Manuscript An ancient manuscript written on Pal hide. It may be found by Pals during expeditions. Required for advancing research. 1

High Grade Technical Manual A book that contains secrets of amazing technology. Use it to obtain a few Technology Points. 5

Life Fruit Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s health. 70

Power Fruit Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s attack. 70

Stout Fruit Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s defense. 70

