Just like in the real world, committing crimes doesn’t go unpunished in Palworld. This new title that’s taking the world by storm has a sweet Wanted system in place that can spice up gameplay when you’re being naughty, or even just a bad trainer.

Regardless of what you do, you’ll want to know how to become Wanted at the very least so that it can be avoided…unless you’re seeking a criminal life.

How to become Wanted in Palworld

You can see the Wanted sign in the top corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, like other RPG titles, you will gain the Wanted status if you assault NPCs during your adventures in the game. Whether you’re attacking them or attempting to catch them like a wild Pal, merchants don’t take kindly to these antics and will immediately face you in battle.

Furthermore, you’ll probably get the Wanted marker which can cause all sorts of issues depending on the position you’re currently in. Another way that you can get the Wanted status is by attacking your Pals, so make sure you’re a good trainer and treat them kindly. If you don’t you’re going to be in trouble, as you should be.

When this status is active you’ll have PIDF officers actively pursuing you, but fortunately, there are a few things you can do to get in the clear.

The Wanted system in Palworld needs some work. Still, right now in its early stages, all you need to worry about is making sure that you aren’t needlessly attacking innocent merchants and you should be fine to journey without any unintentional crimes.