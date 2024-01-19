The Wanted status in Palworld doesn’t mean your popular—at least, not in the way you want to be wanted. If you see “Wanted” pop up on the top right portion of your screen, you’d better scatter or prepare for a fight.

Recommended Videos

Wanted means you’ve broken the laws that govern the land, and people are on the way to make sure you answer for your crimes. With that said, you don’t necessarily have to answer—especially if you’re prepared to commit more crimes.

Palworld: Wanted, explained

Wanted is a simple concept to understand, especially if you’re familiar with games like GTA. When you’re Wanted in Palworld, it means you have committed a crime and the local law enforcement of Palpagos Islands is out to get you.

Just like in GTA, there are several different Wanted tiers that get higher as you commit more crimes of higher severity. As soon as you become Wanted, Palpagos Islands Defense Force (PIDF) will begin pursuing you—and they don’t take prisoners. There are a few ways to remove Wanted and get back on the law abiding citizen track.

That should say “alleged” assault. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to remove Wanted in Palworld

There are three different ways you can clear the bounty on your head, and each of them come with their own risks and rewards.

Option one: The final solution

The most streamlined way to remove the Wanted status in Palworld is quite simply just to die. Once the PIDF has taught you a permanent lesson, your record will be cleared. The only real drawback to this method is you will have to return to the scene of your death to retrieve any valuable items you were carrying, but a lot of the time that may be well worth it.

Option two: Run, Forest!

If you can’t risk losing any items from your inventory, or you’re simply stubborn like me, I’ve got good news. Death isn’t the only way to remove the Wanted status in Palworld. If you’ve got swift feet, you can clear your name by simply running far enough away from the scene of the crime and hiding from any PIDF that are pursuing you.

The best way to do this is to take advantage of the game’s simple NPC programming. If you’re running in an open field, the PIDF will chase you indefinitely. Going up or down cliffs, across bodies of water, or other more advanced traversal tactics will make escape significantly easier. I’ve found simply dropping down a few cliffs and waiting while out of line of sight will clear up Wanted in well under a minute.

Scatter! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Option three: Duke it out

The third and final way is the most difficult when you’re starting out, but it’s also definitely the most fun. It’s simple: fight. If nobody witnesses your crime, you might as well have not committed a crime in the first place. If you kill all witnesses of your initial crime, it’s possible to escape without ever becoming Wanted.

Similarly, you are able to kill all of the PIDF officers actively pursuing you, which will make using option two (hiding and waiting) significantly easier. There isn’t any real drawback to using this method; worst case, you just accidentally resort to method one (die). Of course, if you’re carrying valuables, you’re probably better off running and hiding than fighting.