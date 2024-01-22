Fastest flying mounts in Palworld and how to get them

In Palworld, flying mounts are invaluable. They swiftly scale cliffs for Pal Eggs and Lifmunk Effigies, zip across seas to Wildlife Sanctuaries, and offer safe map exploration, dodging threats with ease.

Choosing the fastest mounts will amplify these advantages, making your adventures incredibly efficient.

Palword’s flying mounts ranked by speed

I did hands-on speed trials with each mount, measuring the distance they traversed during a 10-second direct flight. Essentially, the more ground covered, the greater the speed. The list below reveals my findings, showcasing the speediest flying mounts in Palworld and where to capture them. The list is arranged from fastest to slowest:

Jetragon – Fastest flying mount Ragnahawk Suzaku Beakon Quivern Vanwyrm Nitewing – Starter flying mount

Jetragon (-789, -321) The most menacing Pal is also the fastest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jetragon, a legendary dragon, awaits at Mount Obsidian, far to the west of the Palworld map. You can only find it at level 50, so be prepared with a robust lineup of Pals and top-notch gear for an effective encounter. Capturing this incredible creature demands a Legendary Pal Sphere. I gave it a shot with a Hyper version, the game’s second-best, but only got a meager two percent catch rate. Securing Jetragon will give you remarkable flying speed that transforms your Palworld exploration. If you missed your chance to capture it, don’t worry because Jetragon reappears roughly an hour after you defeat it, ready for another capture attempt.

Ragnahawk (-479, -742)

The best and most accessible flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ragnahawk stands as the top-tier flying mount in Palworld, found around level 35 on Mount Obsidian. While it’s not tailored for early-game players, snagging this Pal with Hyper Pal Spheres sets you up with a premier flying mount for your mid and late-game adventures. You won’t need to worry about other flying Pals or even Jetdragon. So, as soon as the opportunity arises, I strongly suggest finding room for Ragnahawk. It’s a game-changer.

Suzaku (405, 256)

Suzaku has high vertical speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzaku may not match Ragnahawk’s prowess but it’s still a great mount. You can find it near level 40 in the Desert region north of the map. Its vertical ascent outpaces Ragnahawk, offering rapid climbs, ideal for egg hunting on cliffs and towering mountains. While its horizontal speed is impressive, it doesn’t quite reach Ragnahawk’s level. If your goal is to cover ground swiftly, Ragnahawk holds the edge. Yet, for vertical explorations, Suzaku shines as an unbeatable choice.

Other flying mount locations