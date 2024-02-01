Category:
All Wildlife Sanctuary locations in Palworld

They are full of rare Pals.
Players flying around on their Pals
Image via Pocket Pair

Palworld offers an enormous, rich world for you to explore, with multiple biomes featuring a diverse range of Pals. On top of this, there are three specific areas in the Palpagos Islands full of powerful and rare Pals—Wildlife Sanctuaries.

These areas are the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for specific Pals that might be tough to capture otherwise. Arguably, there’s no easier way to catch mid-to-late-game Pals than visiting one of these Wildlife Sanctuaries. So, without further ado, here are Palworld‘s Wildlife Sanctuary locations, how to get there, and specific Pals you’ll find.

How to get to Wildlife Sanctuaries in Palworld

View of the Palpagos Islands while flying on a Nitewing in Palworld
Flying is the traversal mechanic in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to reach Wildlife Sanctuaries in Palworld: either by flying or swimming while mounted on the back of a Pal. In both cases, you need specific Pals (and their Pal gear) to do so. This is because the Wildlife Sanctuaries are separate from the mainland, and if you try to swim there on your own, you’ll drown.

When it comes to Water-type Pals suitable for riding, consider Surfent, Jormuntide, or Azurobe. There are also many powerful flying Pals in the game, like Nitewing, Vanwyrm, Elphidran, Astegon, or Jetragon. You can get a Nitewing in the starting area and craft its saddle at level 15.

Be careful, though—Wildlife Sanctuaries are populated with armed guards, and it’s considered illegal to battle or catch Pals at Wildlife Sanctuaries. If they spot you, you’ll become Wanted, and guards will hunt you down on sight.

All Wildlife Sanctuary locations in Palworld

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Location of the first Wildlife Sanctuary in Palworld.
The first Wildlife Sanctuary is nearby the starting location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 in Palworld is located remarkably close to the starting location, just southwest of it. Once you get your first rideable flying or swimming Pal, it will be a piece of cake to get there, as long as you built your base close to where you first started.

All Pals in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

There are six Pals roaming around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1:

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Location of the second WIldlife Sanctuary in Palworld.
It’s right above the Volcanic biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Wildlife Sanctuary in Palworld is much further from the starting location. It’s located at the far west of the map, north of Mount Obsidian, forcing you to traverse the entire Grass biome to reach it. Nevertheless, it’s still worth the hustle.

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 contains even more rare Pals than the first, including a few special variants of Pals you may have encountered elsewhere, but with different Elements. It’s an important place to visit once you get your swimming or flying Pal. Here are the Pals you’ll find there:

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Location of the third Wildlife Sanctuary in Palworld.
It’s really far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usually, the third Wildlife Sanctuary is the last one you’ll reach, due to its inconvenient location. It’s on the northeastern tip of the map, just beyond the desert biome, which is full of high level Pals.

Still, since it houses a few powerful Pals like Faleris, Shadowbeak, and Astegon, it’s a location you should make sure to visit at least once. Here are all the Pals that spawn there:

