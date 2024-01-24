How to find and catch Azurobe in Palworld

If you’ve been looking for an elegant way to travel across the various water passages in Palworld, Azurobe should be the next Pal on your list of captures.

The Lady of the Lake is one of the better Pals in its class, is relatively quick while out on the sea, and is a great addition to your Palworld team whether you’re using it during your adventures or at your base as a dedicated worker Pal. Although you could head over to the Pal Sanctuary and commit a few crimes to capture an Azurobe, there’s an Alpha Azurobe you can yoink without any criminal activity involved.

Azurobe type, work suitability, abilities, and more

Majestic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are a few Pals that can travel across water, Azurobe remains one of the fastest Water-type Pals in the class. It might not offer much in terms of its Work Suitability, but its level three in Watering makes it invaluable to any base. It can also deal more damage to Ice-type Pals since it is a Dragon-type, which could be great when traveling through the colder areas of the map.

Element: Water/Dragon

Waterwing Dance (Can be ridden to travel on water. Applies Water damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.) Work Suitability: Watering Level Three

Cloth Paldeck Bio: “This Pal’s white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.”

Where to find Azurobe in Palworld

Welcome to Azurobe’s home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Azurobe appears in only two places on the map, with one option being the Pal Sanctuary at the bottom of the map. By encroaching on these lands, however, you’ll be committing a crime and will be chased down by authorities as you explore and capture more Pals for your collection. But there is a wild level 17 Alpha Azurobe that roams the map in the middle of the lake next to the Bridge of the Twin Knights.

How to catch Azurobe in Palworld

Azurobe is a Water-based Pal, which means you’ll want some Electric-based Pals in your party for the most damage. If you’re trying to capture the Alpha Azurobe, it will only be level 17 and shouldn’t require much effort as long as you and your party Pals are of a similar level or higher.

It will launch a series of different attacks at you, including a few ranged attacks that can be hard to avoid while on foot. Stay mobile and, if possible, use a Pal that will stay in range to soak up some of its attention while you chip away at its 1,721 health points. You will only need a Mega Sphere to capture this creature since it isn’t too high level.