Best Electric-type Pals in Palworld

Every Pal in Palworld has its uses, but some are stronger than others, with Electric Pals standing out from the crowd due to great designs, usability, and overall awesomeness.

Electric Pals are vital in Palworld for Generating Electricity for your base, unlocking the ability to use more advanced Workbenches to craft bigger and better things, but are the perfect members for your party when out and about in Palpagos Island.

If you’re looking for the perfect spark to add to your team, you can never go wrong with our selection of the best Electric Pals in Palworld.

Best Electric Element Palworld Pals

Jolthog

Spiky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside Sparkit, Jolthog is likely to be one of the first Electric Element Pals you encounter in Palworld, and while it starts at low levels, it can be trained to become a useful asset to your party even in the late game. The item for its Partner Skill, Jolt Bomb, can be learned at Level Eight and requires only basic resources to craft. Once you have Jolthog’s Gloves, use the Partner Skill to throw an Electric bomb dealing massive ranged damage.

I often have Jolthog in my party solely for this use and start fights off by throwing Jolthog at an enemy and then switching to another Pal while the Partner Skill recharges, and this tactic works excellently in Boss battles, particularly against Water Pals.

Mossanda Lux

Electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mossanda Lux is a great Pal you can get your hands on once you start finding your feet in Palworld, with an Alpha Mossanda Lux available to fight at Level 31. If you’re lucky, you might also be able to hatch one from Eggs collected on your adventures, but you’ll have to rely on RNG.

If you wait to fight the Alpha Mossanda Lux, you immediately get access to its Partner Skill with Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher available at Level 25, which can provide a huge amount of damage.

Dazzi

Dazzling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dazzi should be a go-to member of your party whenever you need additional damage output, as its Partner Skill enables it to fight alongside you without having to be activated. If you have multiple Dazzi in your party, you can have them all out at once.

This makes Dazzi useful in almost any combat situation, but it is particularly effective against Pals with the Water Element. Early on, using Dazzi is a great strategy to stay alive as the required item, Dazzi’s Necklace, can be unlocked at Level 22—enabling you to maximize your damage output and provide targets for your enemies to attack instead of you.

Relaxaurus Lux

Lightning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxaurus Lux won’t reach its full potential until late in the game when you can build the required item for its Partner Skill, but it is well worth the wait as it gives access to a huge Missile Launcher when mounted.

With both the Dragon and Electric Element, Relaxaurus Lux is extremely effective in combat against both Water and Dark Element Pals, though, its Missile Launcher can issue a huge amount of damage whatever the type of enemy you are facing.

Grizzbolt

Big shocker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grizzbolt is an early addition to every player’s Paldeck once they fight the first Tower Boss and face off against Zoe and Grizzbolt, though you won’t be able to catch a Grizzbolt of your own until much later in the game due to its isolated location.

The iconic Pal is well worth the wait, though, boasting a huge minigun that can used by using its Partner Skill that enables you to quickly mow down any enemy type. Like Relaxaurus Lux, the required item takes a while to unlock but is well worth waiting for.