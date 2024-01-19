How to find and catch Grizzbolt in Palworld

Grizzbolt is one of Palworld’s famous Pals, and has been a main staple of the advertisements for the game for years now.

Recommended Videos

His big grin, alongside his Gatling Gun special attack, solidified his meme status within the community. But despite that, he is one of the most elusive and hard-to-come-by creatures in the entire series.

Thankfully, we’ve been able to track him down and while it wasn’t easy for us, we can sure as heck make it easier for you to find him and add him to your teams.

What you need to catch Grizzbolt in Palworld

Before heading out

Before going to find Grizzbolt, there are a few things you need to do.

First, you need to make sure you are at least Level 20 or above and have at the very least a Giga Sphere, the second upgrade to the Pal Sphere.

You also need to make sure you have a flying Pal that you have an unlockable Saddle for, as you will need to cross an ocean to reach Grizzbolt’s spawn location.

Where to find Grizzbolt in Palworld

Grizzbolt Spotted. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hiding in the Shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grizzbolt is located to the far south of the world on a special island known as Pal Sanctuary.

This island is meant to protect the Pals on it from being captured as they are deemed to be near extinct or rare—but don’t let that stop you. While going onto the island is considered a criminal offense and can make you a wanted person, you’ll only get in trouble if you get caught by the soldiers on the island, so avoid them at all costs.

It’ll take some time for a Grizzbolt to spawn. It is one of the rarer Pals you can find on the island and it took me a solid 30 minutes until one actually turned up. It can spawn in both day and night, but I seemed to have better luck finding it at night on the top half of the island.

Once you find it, you just need to weaken it to a point where it can be caught. It’ll have around a 20 percent chance to be caught with the second-tier Pal Sphere, so be sure to bring a lot of them to up your chances of a successful catch. Otherwise, you will need to make the long trip home to try again next time.