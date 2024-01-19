Best stats to upgrade first in Palworld

Survival in Palworld is your main objective when adventuring through Palpagos Island, and you’ll earn Stat Points to help you—but some choices are better than others.

Palworld has six different stats you can upgrade with the Stat Points you receive when leveling up your character, but while some are crucial and should be your first point of call, others are useless.

There are no refunds for the Stat Points you spend, so make sure you don’t make the mistakes I did and waste those hard-earned points. Instead, focus your spending on the few that are highly valuable.

Best stats in Palworld

Make the right choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best stats to upgrade in Palworld are HP, Stamina, and Weight. These stats provide noticeable differences when you improve them, whereas the changes from boosting Attack, Defense, and Work Speed are negligible.

Health in Palworld is an important stat for obvious reasons, and having more health gives you a better chance of surviving battles and navigating harsh environments, so it should be your first point of call.

Increased Stamina will allow you to run, climb, and swim for longer distances without getting tired, while increased Weight allows you to carry more items in your inventory—which is especially important when gathering items like Ore.

Some items in Palworld boost your stats, with Armor increasing your HP and Defense. You can also get boosts in Work Speed from items. That said, it doesn’t make a noticeable difference, and the same can be said for the Attack stat because it’s better to just craft stronger weapons.

Unfortunately, if you misclick or came to this guide too late, there isn’t currently a known way to respec your stats in Palworld, so you should be careful when spending your hard-earned points from leveling up.